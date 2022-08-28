CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid First Drive Review

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    26,052 Views
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Front Three Quarter

    Why would I buy it?

    • First-in-segment, functional hybrid powertrain
    • Higher fuel efficiency
    • Good drivability and performance

    Why would I avoid it?

    • Headroom for second row isn’t great
    • Quality of materials could have been better in some areas
    • Compromised boot space

    What is it?

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Toyota is no stranger to hybridisation. They set the ball rolling for hybrid technology many years ago (remember the Prius?). Now, Toyota is aiming to bring the technology to the masses at an accessible price point. Its collaboration with Maruti Suzuki has opened avenues and after a couple of cross-badged products, here is the first properly co-developed offering from the alliance of the two giants – the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    Left Side View

    For those unaware, this isn’t just the new Urban Cruiser which is basically a rebadged Vitara Brezza. The Hyryder is bigger in size and takes the fight to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the new German pair – Taigun and Kushaq. And its co-developed brethren would be the reborn Maruti Grand Vitara. Meanwhile, the sub-four metre Urban Cruiser might continue (based on the new-gen Brezza), probably with a different name. But Toyota has not disclosed any details about it so far.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    That said, let’s get back to the Hyryder and see what this new Toyota SUV has got going for itself.

    What’s new inside and what’s on the feature list?

    Dashboard

    Sitting at 4,365x1,795x1,635mm, the Hyryder has an impressive road presence, but a tad more height would have helped its proportions to a great extent. Get inside and there’s a bright blue-coloured 'power' button welcoming you, aide-mémoire to its hybrid nature. As for the cabin design and layout, it’s simple and functional rather than stylish and flamboyant.

    Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    There are familiar elements seen all around the cabin, scrounged from the Maruti Suzuki’s parts bin. Some of them look just fine here, and a few of them, not very much. The steering wheel is nice and meaty and the floating touchscreen has a smooth response and is easy to operate, especially when driving.

    But the plastics in some areas, like around the gear lever, look basic – especially for a car entering a highly competitive segment. Thankfully there are soft-touch materials on the dashboard and on the door pads done in rich brown. And the smartly-designed cascading dash has space to place your smartphone with a wireless charger at its base.

    Front Row Seats

    Talking about the front seats, they are large and comfortable. Even the visibility all around isn’t too bad. At the back, although it’s easy to get in, the headroom is limited. This is owing to the hybrid powertrain’s battery placed underneath, so the compromise is with the headroom, especially for taller passengers, above 5.8ft. Another trade-off for the battery placement is the reduced boot space.

    Second Row Seats

    We could cram in two cabin-size suitcases with room to spare for a couple of duffle bags. Meanwhile, the base of the second-row bench is easily detachable to access the battery connectors. Then, the under-thigh support is good and even the legroom is more than sufficient. But sitting three here would only be comfortable for shorter trips.

    Bootspace

    Looking at the feature list of this range-topping Hybrid-V trim, there’s everything you’d expect from this segment. You get an LED for projector, DRLs and tail lamps, 17-inch dual-tone wheels, and a panoramic sunroof. On the inside, there’s a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, cooled front seats, auto AC, Arkamys sound system, ambient lighting, cruise control, air purifier, auto headlamps, wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, heads-up display (HUD), and an auto-dimming IRVM. We like the all-digital instrument cluster for its design and for giving out all the information you’d need. Toyota i-Connect also provides modern-day connected car tech. In terms of safety, it comes with six airbags, disc brakes for rear wheels, ABS with EBD, TPMS, rear sensors, three-pointed seat belts for all passengers, and hill assist.

    What’s it like to drive?

    Engine Shot

    Part of the collaboration between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki was the sharing of hybrid technology and we get the first taste of it in the Hyryder. The engine here is a 1.5-litre NA three-cylinder which has done duty in many Toyota models internationally. It produces 91bhp and 122Nm. Paired to the engine is a 59kW (around 80bhp)/141Nm electric motor fed through a lithium-ion battery pack. The total system output is 115bhp. And when cranking up, the system would start in EV mode, always.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Then, the switch between the electric motor and petrol engine is decided by an electronic brain. This usually happens when the battery percentage (which is not indicated) drops, or there’s more load on the system. There’s also a power flow indicator on the infotainment/MID/HUD, like you get in any other strong hybrid. When the engine comes into play, it isn’t vibey despite being a three-cylinder. Now, since it kicks in after the silent EV mode, it feels relatively noisier than it actually is. It does get vocal when pushed hard though. Plus, the CVT automatic it’s paired to also works fine under everyday driving conditions. And when slowing down, the regen system starts charging the battery immediately.

    Left Side View

    In the EV mode, the Hyryder glides around town effortlessly. There’s a good amount of grunt from the motor to keep pace with the traffic and carry around the Hyryder’s relatively higher gross weight of almost 1.8tonne with ease (we drove with four people and their luggage on board). For highway speeds on lighter throttles, descending those odd crests or flyovers, or simply cruising around, the powertrain would switch to EV mode – even doing close to triple-digit speeds. Although it can effortlessly cruise at highway speeds all day, the system starts to feel sluggish when pushed beyond triple-digit speeds.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Further, there are three drive modes – Normal, Eco and Power – but the change in the throttle response for these modes is barely noticeable. Moreover, there’s a B mode on the gear lever after the D, which increases the brake energy recuperation but only marginally. This, in turn, helps charge the battery faster and reduces the usage of a petrol engine for most driving conditions, thus saving fuel. Talking about fuel economy, the claimed figure is 27.97kmpl.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    We liked how the Hyryder’s ride quality remains supple and comfortable over most of the surfaces we encountered. It absorbed bad road surfaces with good poise. Large speed breakers or cobbled surfaces, the Hyryder managed to round them off nonchalantly. Even at highway speeds, the undulations and sudden sharp potholes or road joints are taken astride with good dexterity. It can comfortably hold highway speeds all day and doesn’t feel unsettled under hard braking either. Going two-and-a-half turns lock-to-lock, the steering has a good weight to it and is quick to respond. It also weighs up nicely at highway speeds. There’s some body movement when thrown around a bit, but again it’s not meant for attacking corners. At the end of the day, the Hyryder’s isn’t very sporty, but neither is boring for everyday driving.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    How does it compare and what’s the price?

    Front View

    Toyota is yet to launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. When it does go on sale, the Hyryder needs to have a competitive price bracket to gain ground in the segment. And that can be achieved by high localisation of the hybrid powertrain, which won’t be difficult as the hybrid powertrain (except the battery) is now built at Toyota’s Bidadi facility. And parts sharing with Maruti Suzuki would further help the cause.

    Rear View

    With the Hyryder, the Japanese carmaker aims of bringing hybridisation to the masses while grabbing a share of the lucrative C-SUV space. What the Hyryder has got going for itself is it being the segment’s first hybrid, thus higher fuel efficiency, decently decked up feature list, vast service network, and the competitive pricing Toyota is aiming for. As for ousting the segment leaders, it indeed will be an uphill task from here.

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Tiago CNG Review: Pros and Cons

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    ₹ 2.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars