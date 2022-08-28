Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid First Drive Review

What’s it like to drive?

Part of the collaboration between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki was the sharing of hybrid technology and we get the first taste of it in the Hyryder. The engine here is a 1.5-litre NA three-cylinder which has done duty in many Toyota models internationally. It produces 91bhp and 122Nm. Paired to the engine is a 59kW (around 80bhp)/141Nm electric motor fed through a lithium-ion battery pack. The total system output is 115bhp. And when cranking up, the system would start in EV mode, always.

Then, the switch between the electric motor and petrol engine is decided by an electronic brain. This usually happens when the battery percentage (which is not indicated) drops, or there’s more load on the system. There’s also a power flow indicator on the infotainment/MID/HUD, like you get in any other strong hybrid. When the engine comes into play, it isn’t vibey despite being a three-cylinder. Now, since it kicks in after the silent EV mode, it feels relatively noisier than it actually is. It does get vocal when pushed hard though. Plus, the CVT automatic it’s paired to also works fine under everyday driving conditions. And when slowing down, the regen system starts charging the battery immediately.

In the EV mode, the Hyryder glides around town effortlessly. There’s a good amount of grunt from the motor to keep pace with the traffic and carry around the Hyryder’s relatively higher gross weight of almost 1.8tonne with ease (we drove with four people and their luggage on board). For highway speeds on lighter throttles, descending those odd crests or flyovers, or simply cruising around, the powertrain would switch to EV mode – even doing close to triple-digit speeds. Although it can effortlessly cruise at highway speeds all day, the system starts to feel sluggish when pushed beyond triple-digit speeds.

Further, there are three drive modes – Normal, Eco and Power – but the change in the throttle response for these modes is barely noticeable. Moreover, there’s a B mode on the gear lever after the D, which increases the brake energy recuperation but only marginally. This, in turn, helps charge the battery faster and reduces the usage of a petrol engine for most driving conditions, thus saving fuel. Talking about fuel economy, the claimed figure is 27.97kmpl.

We liked how the Hyryder’s ride quality remains supple and comfortable over most of the surfaces we encountered. It absorbed bad road surfaces with good poise. Large speed breakers or cobbled surfaces, the Hyryder managed to round them off nonchalantly. Even at highway speeds, the undulations and sudden sharp potholes or road joints are taken astride with good dexterity. It can comfortably hold highway speeds all day and doesn’t feel unsettled under hard braking either. Going two-and-a-half turns lock-to-lock, the steering has a good weight to it and is quick to respond. It also weighs up nicely at highway speeds. There’s some body movement when thrown around a bit, but again it’s not meant for attacking corners. At the end of the day, the Hyryder’s isn’t very sporty, but neither is boring for everyday driving.