Tata Harrier and Safari Jet Editions: First Look

How is it on the outside?

The Tata Harrier and Safari Jet Editions, similar to the Nexon and Nexon EV counterparts in the special edition range, get a host of cosmetic updates and feature additions over the standard models.

In terms of exterior design, the Tata Safari and Harrier Jet Editions get a unique Starlight paintjob that combines an Earthy Bronze body colour and a contrasting Platinum Silver roof. Also available are Jet Black alloy wheels, ‘#Jet’ badging on the front fender, Matte Granite Black body cladding, and all four disc brakes. The latter is new only in the Harrier Jet Edition. The Harrier Jet Edition gets a Piano Black grille while the Safari Jet Edition gets a Piano Black grille with a chrome humanity line.