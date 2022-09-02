Tata Harrier and Safari Jet Editions: First Look

What is it?
SUVs are the rage in today’s age and manufacturers are constantly rolling out updates to stay ahead of their rivals and match, if not surpass, the equivalent in the segment. Tata Motors has been pretty active when it comes to updates in terms of safety features, including various special editions such as the Dark Edition, Camo Edition, and Kaziranga Edition, apart from the slew of silent feature updates across the model range. This time, the Indian automobile brand has launched the Jet Edition of the Harrier and Safari SUVs.
How is it on the outside?
The Tata Harrier and Safari Jet Editions, similar to the Nexon and Nexon EV counterparts in the special edition range, get a host of cosmetic updates and feature additions over the standard models.
In terms of exterior design, the Tata Safari and Harrier Jet Editions get a unique Starlight paintjob that combines an Earthy Bronze body colour and a contrasting Platinum Silver roof. Also available are Jet Black alloy wheels, ‘#Jet’ badging on the front fender, Matte Granite Black body cladding, and all four disc brakes. The latter is new only in the Harrier Jet Edition. The Harrier Jet Edition gets a Piano Black grille while the Safari Jet Edition gets a Piano Black grille with a chrome humanity line.
How is it on the inside?
The Tata Safari and Harrier Jet Editions get a dual-tone Oyster White and Granite Black interior theme, a bronze dashboard, bronze inserts for the centre console and door handles, ‘#Jet’ embroidery on the front head-rests, and bronze stitching for all the seats.
In terms of features, the Harrier Jet Edition receives an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto-hold function, and A and C-Type charging ports in the first and second rows. Similarly, the Safari Jet Edition features a set of new comfort headrests for the second row along with A and C-Type charging ports in all three rows. Both the models are equipped with advanced ESP that includes panic brake alert, after-impact braking, and driver doze-off functions.
What’s under the hood?
Powering the Tata Harrier and Safari Jet Editions is the same 2.0-litre Kyrotec diesel engine offered with the standard model. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.
Price and rivals
The Tata Harrier Jet Edition, offered in the XZ+ and XZA+ variants, rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and MG Hector. Meanwhile, its sibling, the Safari Jet Edition, which is available in the XZ+ and XZ+ variants takes on the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and the Kia Carens. Both the Jet Edition variants are priced between Rs 20.90 lakh to Rs 22.75 lakh (ex-showroom), and cost Rs 13,000 more than the regular equivalent variants.