Hyundai Venue N Line – First Look

Introduction
Hyundai India has expanded its N Line portfolio with the launch of the Venue N Line. It’s the first SUV in the line-up to get the sporty treatment and is priced from Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in N6 and N8 variants, the N Line SUV can be had in mono-tone and dual-tone exterior shades. But how does it distinguish itself from the standard Venue? Read on to know all about it.
What’s changed on the outside?
First up, the Venue N Line is painted in the N Line-specific Thunder Blue exterior shade with a black top hat. The front fascia looks sporty with the dark chrome treatment on the grille while the red accents on the revised fore and aft bumpers, side cladding, and roof rails further enhance the visual appeal of the SUV. Other notable inclusions are the new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, a dual-tip exhaust, and front brake calipers painted in red colour.
The colour palette of the Venue N Line consists of three shades. While Polar White and Shadow Grey can be had in monotone and a black roof combination, the Thunder Blue can be had only with a black roof.
What’s new on the inside?
Unlike the dual-tone theme of the standard Venue, the N Line version gets an all-black theme with red accents sprinkled on the aircon and around the drive mode knob. Then there are N Line bits like a three-spoke steering wheel and leather-wrapped gear knob both getting the ‘N’ motifs. Some notable feel-good additions are a sliding armrest and electrochromic IRVM.
Contrasting red stitching on the seat covers, gear knob, and armrest further add to the sporty theme of the cabin. Since the N Line is based on the top-spec SX (O) variant of the standard Venue, the SUV gets all the bells and whistles and is loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, powered driver seat, and over 60 connected car features.
In a first-in-the-segment, the N Line gets a dash cam which provides front and rear views with smartphone connectivity. On the safety front, the Venue N Line boasts disc brakes on all four wheels along with six airbags, hill-assist control, a reverse parking camera, ESC with VSM, and ISOFIX anchorages.
What’s under the hood?
The Hyundai Venue N Line is offered with a single powertrain option. It’s powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The gasoline motor misses out on a manual gearbox and is paired only with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. There are also three drive modes to choose from – Eco, Normal, and Sport.
Pricing and Competition
The Hyundai Venue N Line is offered in N6 and N8 variants and is priced at Rs 12.16 lakh and Rs 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom). When compared to the standard SX (O) variant of the Venue, the N Line demands a premium of Rs 58,000.
The newly launched Kia Sonet X Line and Tata Nexon special editions (Kaziranga, Dark, and Jet) are prime rivals to the Hyundai Venue N Line along with other compact SUV competitors like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.