Hyundai Venue N Line – First Look

What’s new on the inside?

Unlike the dual-tone theme of the standard Venue, the N Line version gets an all-black theme with red accents sprinkled on the aircon and around the drive mode knob. Then there are N Line bits like a three-spoke steering wheel and leather-wrapped gear knob both getting the ‘N’ motifs. Some notable feel-good additions are a sliding armrest and electrochromic IRVM.

Contrasting red stitching on the seat covers, gear knob, and armrest further add to the sporty theme of the cabin. Since the N Line is based on the top-spec SX (O) variant of the standard Venue, the SUV gets all the bells and whistles and is loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, powered driver seat, and over 60 connected car features.

In a first-in-the-segment, the N Line gets a dash cam which provides front and rear views with smartphone connectivity. On the safety front, the Venue N Line boasts disc brakes on all four wheels along with six airbags, hill-assist control, a reverse parking camera, ESC with VSM, and ISOFIX anchorages.