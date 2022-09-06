Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI AT Topline Long Term Review: Likes and Dislikes

Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI AT Long Term Review

We have driven the Taigun in the City and on the highways, and we wanted to list a few things that we liked and disliked, so here they are.

Design

The first thing that you notice about the Taigun is the looks. The Taigun has a very handsome design, and while the Curcuma yellow shade took a while to get accustomed to, it goes perfectly with the Taigun. From the strong jawline, the connected tail lamps and the stunning 17-inch wheels, the Taigun is definitely a showstopper amongst SUVs.

Refined Engine

While most might think that the one-litre, three-pot isn’t a direct fit in the Taigun, it actually works quite well. While it isn’t a scorcher like the 1.5 TSI engine, it offers a good blend of city and highway performance. What particularly stands out in the engine is the refinement. Even though it’s a three-cylinder unit, it’s virtually vibe-free and relaxed across the rev range.

Infotainment system

Infotainment systems are an integral part of the driving experience these days, and I am happy to report that the Taigun’s infotainment system is one of the best. Its touch response is fantastic, and the six-speaker audio system keeps the audiophile in me very happy.

Cooled Seats

I realised the importance of cooled seats when the car ran a full load of passengers in the heat. The front vent has to be split with the co-passenger, and you then feel the need for more cooling. That’s when the cooled seats come into the picture. With two-speed settings, the cooled seats ensure you are comfortable and don’t reach your destination with a wet backside.

Now let’s get to the parts about the Taigun that we don’t like.

Ride Quality

While the ride quality felt way stiffer before, I have gotten used to the Taigun’s stiff ride. One can’t ignore the bad stuff and expect the Taigun to fly over it. The sharp bumps are the ones to watch out for the most because the thuds filter inside the cabin.

Noisy Brakes

Then we come to the brakes. I have already mentioned the scrubbing noise in the previous report, which still exists, and that’s something we will check when the Taigun goes for its routine service shortly.

Product Details

Make: Volkswagen

Model: Taigun

Version: 1.0 TSI AT Topline

Kilometres this month: 1308km

Fuel Efficiency: 11.4kmpl

Price: Rs 16.89 lakh (when tested)

Photography – Kaustubh Gandhi