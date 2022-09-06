CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI AT Topline Long Term Review: Likes and Dislikes

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    393 Views
    Volkswagen Taigun Right Front Three Quarter

    Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI AT Long Term Review

    We have driven the Taigun in the City and on the highways, and we wanted to list a few things that we liked and disliked, so here they are.

    Design

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The first thing that you notice about the Taigun is the looks. The Taigun has a very handsome design, and while the Curcuma yellow shade took a while to get accustomed to, it goes perfectly with the Taigun. From the strong jawline, the connected tail lamps and the stunning 17-inch wheels, the Taigun is definitely a showstopper amongst SUVs.

    Refined Engine

    Engine Shot

    While most might think that the one-litre, three-pot isn’t a direct fit in the Taigun, it actually works quite well. While it isn’t a scorcher like the 1.5 TSI engine, it offers a good blend of city and highway performance. What particularly stands out in the engine is the refinement. Even though it’s a three-cylinder unit, it’s virtually vibe-free and relaxed across the rev range.

    Infotainment system

    Dashboard

    Infotainment systems are an integral part of the driving experience these days, and I am happy to report that the Taigun’s infotainment system is one of the best. Its touch response is fantastic, and the six-speaker audio system keeps the audiophile in me very happy.

    Cooled Seats

    Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    I realised the importance of cooled seats when the car ran a full load of passengers in the heat. The front vent has to be split with the co-passenger, and you then feel the need for more cooling. That’s when the cooled seats come into the picture. With two-speed settings, the cooled seats ensure you are comfortable and don’t reach your destination with a wet backside.

    Now let’s get to the parts about the Taigun that we don’t like.

    Ride Quality

    Right Side View

    While the ride quality felt way stiffer before, I have gotten used to the Taigun’s stiff ride. One can’t ignore the bad stuff and expect the Taigun to fly over it. The sharp bumps are the ones to watch out for the most because the thuds filter inside the cabin.

    Noisy Brakes

    Wheel

    Then we come to the brakes. I have already mentioned the scrubbing noise in the previous report, which still exists, and that’s something we will check when the Taigun goes for its routine service shortly.

    Product Details

    Make: Volkswagen

    Model: Taigun

    Version: 1.0 TSI AT Topline

    Kilometres this month: 1308km

    Fuel Efficiency: 11.4kmpl

    Price: Rs 16.89 lakh (when tested)

    Photography – Kaustubh Gandhi

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 11.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
