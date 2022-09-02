Tata Nexon and Nexon EV Jet Editions: First Look

How is it on the outside?

The first thing you notice in the Tata Nexon Jet Edition range (including the ICE and EV versions) is the exclusive dual-tone paintjob in a new shade of what Tata calls Starlight. The latter essentially combines an Earthy Bronze body colour with a platinum silver roof. Depending on the lighting in the surroundings or excess brightness, one might even mistake the roof to be finished in a white shade.

To contrast the new paintjob, the Tata Nexon and Nexon EV get alloy wheels finished in Jet Black, matte black lettering on the boot lid, and silver skid plates adorning the front and rear bumpers. Also on offer are Granite Black roof rails and Satin Granite Black belt line on either side. The alloy wheel design and size, meanwhile, have been carried from their respective standard versions. Both the models get a ‘#Jet’ badging on the front fender, while the Dark Chrome EV badging, as the name suggests, is limited to the EV variant.