Tata Nexon and Nexon EV Jet Editions: First Look

What is it?
Tata Motors introduced another special edition of its SUV range in the country, known as the Jet Edition. The special edition is currently offered in models including the Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari. According to Tata Motors, the Jet Edition models are inspired by Business Jets, with an aim to offer an opulent and luxurious feel over the vanilla versions. How exactly do the Tata Nexon and Nexon EV Jet Editions stand out? We find out.
How is it on the outside?
The first thing you notice in the Tata Nexon Jet Edition range (including the ICE and EV versions) is the exclusive dual-tone paintjob in a new shade of what Tata calls Starlight. The latter essentially combines an Earthy Bronze body colour with a platinum silver roof. Depending on the lighting in the surroundings or excess brightness, one might even mistake the roof to be finished in a white shade.
To contrast the new paintjob, the Tata Nexon and Nexon EV get alloy wheels finished in Jet Black, matte black lettering on the boot lid, and silver skid plates adorning the front and rear bumpers. Also on offer are Granite Black roof rails and Satin Granite Black belt line on either side. The alloy wheel design and size, meanwhile, have been carried from their respective standard versions. Both the models get a ‘#Jet’ badging on the front fender, while the Dark Chrome EV badging, as the name suggests, is limited to the EV variant.
How is it on the inside?
The Tata Nexon and Nexon EV Jet Editions receive a minor update to the interior in the form of a dual-tone Oyster White and Granite Black, a bronze finish for the dashboard, with the latter being carried over to the door handles as well. All five seats are finished in a shade of Oyster White with contrast bronze stitching, while the ‘#Jet’ embroidery is limited to the front row headrests.
In terms of features, both, the ICE, as well as the EV variants of the Nexon Jet Edition get wireless charging located on the centre console, positioned in front of the arm rest. A few other notable features include an air purifier with AQI display, an electric sunroof, and ventilated front seats.
What’s under the hood?
Powertrain options on the Tata Nexon Jet Edition include the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine as the regular Nexon. These motors are paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. The Nexon EV, on the other hand, produces 127bhp and 245Nm in the Prime trim and 141bhp and 250Nm in the Max trim.
Prices and rivals
The Tata Nexon Jet Edition, offered in two variants, XZ+ (P) and XZA+ (P), is priced between Rs 12.13 lakh to Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom), which means the special edition commands a premium of Rs 13,000 over their standard equivalent models. Rivals to the Nexon Jet Edition include the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Mahindra XUV300. There are no direct rivals to the Nexon EV Jet Edition. Coming to the Nexon EV, the model will be available in the XZ+ variant of the Prime as well as Max trims.