CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    5 Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny test mules spotted once again

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    301 Views
    5 Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny test mules spotted once again

    - Likely to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo 

    - To be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmission options

    The upcoming five-door version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been spotted once again ahead of its anticipated debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Although the test mule was heavily camouflaged, it does reveal a few details on the upcoming model. 

    As seen in the spy images, the five-door version of the Jimny will retain most of the styling elements from the three-door version. The SUV will get five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, tailgate mounted spare wheel, and a no-fuss bumper with reflectors and reverse light. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Headlight

    The interior details are also expected to be retained from the regular three-door version. In terms of features, the SUV will offer a 360 degree camera, steering mounted controls, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    Under the hood, the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15C petrol engine option in both manual and a six-speed torque converter option. 

    Image Source: MB

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Harrier XMS variant launched at Rs 17.20 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5458 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5458 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 5 Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny test mules spotted once again