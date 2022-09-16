5 Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny test mules spotted once again

- Likely to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo

- To be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmission options

The upcoming five-door version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been spotted once again ahead of its anticipated debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Although the test mule was heavily camouflaged, it does reveal a few details on the upcoming model.

As seen in the spy images, the five-door version of the Jimny will retain most of the styling elements from the three-door version. The SUV will get five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, tailgate mounted spare wheel, and a no-fuss bumper with reflectors and reverse light.

The interior details are also expected to be retained from the regular three-door version. In terms of features, the SUV will offer a 360 degree camera, steering mounted controls, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Under the hood, the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15C petrol engine option in both manual and a six-speed torque converter option.

