Tata Harrier XMS variant launched at Rs 17.20 lakh

- Gets four new features over XM variant

- Available in both manual and automatic transmissions

Tata Motors has launched a new XMS variant of the Harrier SUV at a starting price of Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Slotted between the XM and XT variants, the XMS variant costs Rs 19,400 less than the XT variant and benefits from four new features.

The newly added XMS variant can be had with both manual and automatic gearboxes and gets additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, eight speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a reverse parking camera. Besides these, the XMS variant continues to be equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear wiper, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, front fog lamps, and a six-way adjustable driver seat.

A few weeks back, Tata Motors also launched the Jet Edition of the Harrier with a starting price of Rs 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom). As a part of the special edition, the Jet Edition gets a new paint scheme, bronze accents on the dashboard and door pad, an air purifier, and a wireless charger.

There are no changes to the engine options and the Harrier continues to be available with the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Tata Harrier XMS: Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Harrier XMAS: 18.50 lkah (ex-showroom)