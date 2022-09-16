CarWale
    Tata Harrier XMS variant launched at Rs 17.20 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Jay Shah

    318 Views
    Tata Harrier XMS variant launched at Rs 17.20 lakh

    - Gets four new features over XM variant 

    - Available in both manual and automatic transmissions

    Tata Motors has launched a new XMS variant of the Harrier SUV at a starting price of Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Slotted between the XM and XT variants, the XMS variant costs Rs 19,400 less than the XT variant and benefits from four new features. 

    Tata Harrier Sunroof/Moonroof

    The newly added XMS variant can be had with both manual and automatic gearboxes and gets additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, eight speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a reverse parking camera. Besides these, the XMS variant continues to be equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear wiper, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, front fog lamps, and a six-way adjustable driver seat. 

    Tata Harrier Infotainment System

    A few weeks back, Tata Motors also launched the Jet Edition of the Harrier with a starting price of Rs 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom). As a part of the special edition, the Jet Edition gets a new paint scheme, bronze accents on the dashboard and door pad, an air purifier, and a wireless charger. 

    Tata Harrier Right Front Three Quarter

    There are no changes to the engine options and the Harrier continues to be available with the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

    Tata Harrier XMS: Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Tata Harrier XMAS: 18.50 lkah (ex-showroom)

     Previous 
    5 Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny test mules spotted once again
     Next 
    Land Rover unveils new Defender 75th Limited Edition

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32700 Views
    16 Likes

