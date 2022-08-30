CarWale
    Official: Toyota Innova Crysta diesel variants bookings paused due to high demand

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Official: Toyota Innova Crysta diesel variants bookings paused due to high demand

    - Toyota has officially confirmed that it will not accept bookings for the Innova Crysta at the moment

    - The company will continue to offer the petrol-powered variants of the MPV

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially confirmed that it has stopped accepting bookings of the diesel-powered variants of the Innova Crysta. Earlier this month, dealers had confirmed this development, while the official booking site too reflected the same.

    In an official statement released to the media, TKM said that due to the high demand which has led to an increased waiting period for the diesel variants of the Innova Crysta, the company has decided to temporarily stop taking orders. At the same time, the Japanese automobile brand will continue to accept bookings for the petrol-powered versions of the MPV. 

    Toyota is also working on the hybrid versions of the Innova Crysta, test mules of which have already been spotted in India and abroad. We expect the same powertrains to be carried over from the outgoing model, along with the assistance of an electric motor.

