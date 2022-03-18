CarWale
    CNG-powered Toyota Glanza on the cards

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    635 Views
    CNG-powered Toyota Glanza on the cards

    - Likely to give a mileage of 25km

    - Could be launched in 2022

    Earlier this week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the 2022 Glanza hatchback in the country. The refreshed Glanza is available at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can know more about it here. Now, as per the new details, as listed on the carmaker’s official India website, it can be said that Toyota soon plans to bring in the CNG version of the Glanza. 

    The website also confirms that the Glanza CNG offering will be termed as ‘e-CNG’ with a claimed mileage of 25kmpl. Although the timeline is not known, we could expect the Glanza CNG to be introduced sometime during this year. 

    Since the Glanza is based on the recently launched Baleno, this also brings us to the possibility of the Baleno CNG in the near future. However, it remains to be seen which one of the two will make its debut with the factory-fitted CNG option in the premium hatchback. Currently, no car in the segment is offered with a CNG alternative. 

    When launched, the CNG iteration of the Glanza will most likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The same engine is used by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan that was recently launched in CNG guise in multiple variants. 

