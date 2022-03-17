2022 Toyota Glanza – Top nine accessories

- Available in four variants – E, S, G, and V

- Powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series engine which produces 89bhp and 113Nm

Post much wait Toyota launched the 2022 Glanza in India at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated model gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature highlights. The vehicle is available in four variants – E, S, G, and V. The company offers an AMT option across all variants except for the base variant. To learn more about the Toyota Glanza, click here.

The top nine accessories in Toyota Glanza are as follows –

– 3D floor mat

– 3D boot mat

– PU black seat cover with silver piping

– Rear skid plate

– Illuminated door sill guard

– Front fender chrome garnish

– Door visor

– Body side moulding

– Rear lamp garnish

Mechanically, the new Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine gets the idle start stop technology which delivers superior fuel efficiency figures. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AMT options.