    Maruti Suzuki introduces Customer Convenience Packages in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Maruti Suzuki now offers three packages to aid customer convenience

    - The packages will be applicable for cars under both types of warranty

    Maruti Suzuki has discreetly introduced a range of Customer Convenience Packages (CCP) for its range of products in India. The company is offering a total of three package options that will be valid for select customers.

    The three package options include CCP Hydro, CCP Fuel, and CCP Plus. CCP Hydro includes coverage for repairs due to water entering the engine while CCP Fuel includes coverage for repairs due to bad fuel quality. ON the other hand, CCP Plus includes coverage for repairs for both the aforementioned issues.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View

    Maruti has further added that the only customers whose cars are currently under a standard warranty or an extended warranty can opt for any of the CCP options. Customers can purchase the same via the brand’s official website.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.35 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
