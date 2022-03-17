BMW iX1 EV to make its global debut this year

BMW has made an official announcement that the first-ever iX1 will be globally unveiled sometime later in 2022. At the same time, the carmaker will also showcase the third-generation X1 with pure-combustion and plug-in hybrid versions. That said, the carmaker will introduce the i7 alongside the new-generation 7 Series at Auto Beijing on 20 April, 2020.

The all-electric iX1 will utilise a modular platform similar to the BMW Cluster Architecture (CLAR) used in iX and i4. This modern and flexible platform will support pure-combustion, plug-in, and even pure-electric powertrains. Besides this, the electric equivalent of the X1 will also benefit from BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive technology.

In terms of exterior, the iX1 will feature a wider and boxier kidney grille adjoining the headlights and V-shaped daytime running lights. The front bumper is likely to have C-shaped air dams for improved aerodynamics. Meanwhile, the SUV will reportedly get flush door handles.

The infotainment in the all-new iX1 will be at par with the other up-to-the-minute BMW models as the firm will bring the latest iteration of its iDrive, Operating System 8, to the X1 family. Further, the sub-compact SUV will come with 5G for enhanced connectivity. Presently, BMW electric vehicle lineup comprises the i3, i4, iX3, and the iX.