CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW iX1 EV to make its global debut this year

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    47 Views
    BMW iX1 EV to make its global debut this year

    BMW has made an official announcement that the first-ever iX1 will be globally unveiled sometime later in 2022. At the same time, the carmaker will also showcase the third-generation X1 with pure-combustion and plug-in hybrid versions. That said, the carmaker will introduce the i7 alongside the new-generation 7 Series at Auto Beijing on 20 April, 2020. 

    The all-electric iX1 will utilise a modular platform similar to the BMW Cluster Architecture (CLAR) used in iX and i4. This modern and flexible platform will support pure-combustion, plug-in, and even pure-electric powertrains. Besides this, the electric equivalent of the X1 will also benefit from BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive technology.

    BMW X1 Front View

    In terms of exterior, the iX1 will feature a wider and boxier kidney grille adjoining the headlights and V-shaped daytime running lights. The front bumper is likely to have C-shaped air dams for improved aerodynamics. Meanwhile, the SUV will reportedly get flush door handles.

    The infotainment in the all-new iX1 will be at par with the other up-to-the-minute BMW models as the firm will bring the latest iteration of its iDrive, Operating System 8, to the X1 family. Further, the sub-compact SUV will come with 5G for enhanced connectivity. Presently, BMW electric vehicle lineup comprises the i3, i4, iX3, and the iX.

    BMW X1 Image
    BMW X1
    ₹ 39.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Isuzu organises 10-day service camp in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X1 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Fancy Features On The BMW 5 Series | CarWale #shorts
    youtube-icon
    Fancy Features On The BMW 5 Series | CarWale #shorts
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1026 Views
    24 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    ₹ 70.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAR
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X1 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 47.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 51.05 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 46.58 Lakh
    Pune₹ 47.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 48.01 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 45.28 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 49.22 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 44.85 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 44.35 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Fancy Features On The BMW 5 Series | CarWale #shorts
    youtube-icon
    Fancy Features On The BMW 5 Series | CarWale #shorts
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1026 Views
    24 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW iX1 EV to make its global debut this year