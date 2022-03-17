CarWale
    Isuzu organises 10-day service camp in India

    Ninad Ambre

    - ISUZU I-Care Pre-Summer Service Camp to begin coming week

    - Service initiative for car body repair and makeover jobs

    - Scheduled from 21-30 March 2022, pan-India

    Isuzu Motors India will start its I-Care Pre-Summer Service Camp coming Monday, 21 March, which will go on till 30 March, 2022. This service camp will encompass all repair and makeover requirements of Isuzu vehicle owners.

    Participating Isuzu customers will be able to choose from various offers and discounts during this period. They can avail of a 10 per cent discount on labour for repair jobs apart from a complimentary 37-point comprehensive car check-up. Then, there’s five per cent off on spare parts, lubes, and fluids amongst various other value-added services.

    This special service will be held across all authorised Isuzu dealerships in the country. Lest we forget, participating vehicle owners will also be offered a free car wash. They can book an appointment through various mediums, like a toll-free helpline, an app, website, etc. The carmaker says this service initiative will provide not just a car check-up, but all their car body repair and paint requirements will also be catered to during this camp.

