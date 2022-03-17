New Toyota Glanza: Variants Explained

The 2022 Toyota Glanza was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom). To read the variant-wise prices of the model, click here. Toyota began accepting bookings for the 2022 Glanza last week for an amount of Rs 11,000.
The updated Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, dual VVT petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit. The fuel efficiency figures of the model were recently revealed, and you can read all about it here.
The new Toyota Glanza is available in five colours that include Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Sportin Red, and Cafe White. Customers can choose from four variants such as E, S, G, and V. The following are the variant-wise features of the 2022 Glanza.
Toyota Glanza E (MT)
Body coloured bumpers
New grille with chrome insert
15-inch steel wheels with wheel caps
Halogen projector headlamps
LED tail lights
Black ORVMs
Black door handles
Integrated spoiler
Dual-tone dashboard and upholstery
Monochrome TFT display
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Speed alert system
Speed-sensing door auto-lock function
Dual airbags
Manual ORVMs
Remote keyless entry
All power windows
Tilt-adjustable steering
Automatic climate control
Adjustable front head-rests
Rear defogger
Toyota Glanza S (MT/ AMT)
Turn indicators on ORVMs
Body coloured ORVMs
Body coloured door handles
Blacked-out pillars
Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Four speakers
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Steering-mounted controls
Height-adjustable driver seat
Parcel tray
ESP (AMT only)
Hill hold control (AMT only)
Toyota Glanza G (MT/ AMT)
16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
LED projector headlamps
Automatic headlamps
Rear wiper and washer
Chrome door handles
Boot lid chrome garnish
4.2-inch coloured MID display
New seven-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with OTA updates
Two tweeters
Voice assistant
Remote check and control
Smart watch compatibility
Connected car technology
Front side and curtain airbags
Engine start-stop button
Rear view camera
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Rear AC vents
Front arm-rest with sliding function
60:40 split rear seats
Adjustable head-rests for second row
Fast-charging USB port for second row
Toyota Glanza V (MT/ AMT)
LED fog lights
LED DRLs
UV protect glass
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
New nine-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system
Arkamys-sourced music system
HUD
360-degree camera
Cruise control