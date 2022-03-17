New Toyota Glanza: Variants Explained

The 2022 Toyota Glanza was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom). To read the variant-wise prices of the model, click here. Toyota began accepting bookings for the 2022 Glanza last week for an amount of Rs 11,000.

The updated Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, dual VVT petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit. The fuel efficiency figures of the model were recently revealed, and you can read all about it here.

The new Toyota Glanza is available in five colours that include Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Sportin Red, and Cafe White. Customers can choose from four variants such as E, S, G, and V. The following are the variant-wise features of the 2022 Glanza.

Toyota Glanza E (MT)

Body coloured bumpers

New grille with chrome insert

15-inch steel wheels with wheel caps

Halogen projector headlamps

LED tail lights

Black ORVMs

Black door handles

Integrated spoiler

Dual-tone dashboard and upholstery

Monochrome TFT display

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Speed alert system

Speed-sensing door auto-lock function

Dual airbags

Manual ORVMs

Remote keyless entry

All power windows

Tilt-adjustable steering

Automatic climate control

Adjustable front head-rests

Rear defogger

Toyota Glanza S (MT/ AMT)

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Body coloured ORVMs

Body coloured door handles

Blacked-out pillars

Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Four speakers

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Steering-mounted controls

Height-adjustable driver seat

Parcel tray

ESP (AMT only)

Hill hold control (AMT only)

Toyota Glanza G (MT/ AMT)

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

LED projector headlamps

Automatic headlamps

Rear wiper and washer

Chrome door handles

Boot lid chrome garnish

4.2-inch coloured MID display

New seven-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with OTA updates

Two tweeters

Voice assistant

Remote check and control

Smart watch compatibility

Connected car technology

Front side and curtain airbags

Engine start-stop button

Rear view camera

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Rear AC vents

Front arm-rest with sliding function

60:40 split rear seats

Adjustable head-rests for second row

Fast-charging USB port for second row

Toyota Glanza V (MT/ AMT)

LED fog lights

LED DRLs

UV protect glass

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

New nine-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system

Arkamys-sourced music system

HUD

360-degree camera

Cruise control