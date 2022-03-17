CarWale
    New Toyota Glanza: Variants Explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    The 2022 Toyota Glanza was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom). To read the variant-wise prices of the model, click here. Toyota began accepting bookings for the 2022 Glanza last week for an amount of Rs 11,000.

    The updated Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, dual VVT petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit. The fuel efficiency figures of the model were recently revealed, and you can read all about it here.

    The new Toyota Glanza is available in five colours that include Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Sportin Red, and Cafe White. Customers can choose from four variants such as E, S, G, and V. The following are the variant-wise features of the 2022 Glanza.

    Toyota Glanza E (MT)

    Body coloured bumpers

    New grille with chrome insert

    15-inch steel wheels with wheel caps

    Halogen projector headlamps

    LED tail lights

    Black ORVMs                                  

    Black door handles

    Integrated spoiler

    Dual-tone dashboard and upholstery

    Monochrome TFT display

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Speed alert system

    Speed-sensing door auto-lock function

    Dual airbags

    Manual ORVMs

    Remote keyless entry

    All power windows

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Automatic climate control

    Adjustable front head-rests

    Rear defogger

    Toyota Glanza S (MT/ AMT)

    Turn indicators on ORVMs

    Body coloured ORVMs

    Body coloured door handles

    Blacked-out pillars

    Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Four speakers

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Steering-mounted controls

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Parcel tray

    ESP (AMT only)

    Hill hold control (AMT only)

    Toyota Glanza G (MT/ AMT)

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    LED projector headlamps

    Automatic headlamps

    Rear wiper and washer

    Chrome door handles

    Boot lid chrome garnish

    4.2-inch coloured MID display

    New seven-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with OTA updates

    Two tweeters

    Voice assistant

    Remote check and control

    Smart watch compatibility

    Connected car technology

    Front side and curtain airbags

    Engine start-stop button

    Rear view camera

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Rear AC vents

    Front arm-rest with sliding function

    60:40 split rear seats

    Adjustable head-rests for second row

    Fast-charging USB port for second row

    Toyota Glanza V (MT/ AMT)

    LED fog lights

    LED DRLs

    UV protect glass

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    New nine-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system

    Arkamys-sourced music system

    HUD

    360-degree camera

    Cruise control

