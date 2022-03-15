CarWale
    2022 Toyota Glanza fuel efficiency figures revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2022 Toyota Glanza fuel efficiency figures revealed

    - The Toyota Glanza is powered by an 89bhp, 1.2-litre, dual VVT petrol engine

    - Customers can choose from four variants and five colours

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the new Glanza in India today, with prices starting at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the details and variant-wise prices of which are available here. Bookings for the updated model commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 11,000.

    Powering the Toyota Glanza is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, dual VVT petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit. The former and latter are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 22.35kmpl and 22.94kmpl, respectively.

    The Toyota Glanza is available in four variants that include E, S, G, and V. Customers can choose from five colours such as Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Sportin Red, and Cafe White. The model is offered with a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres.

