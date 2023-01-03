Lexus India hiked prices across entire range

- Revised prices effective from 1 January, 2023

- Price hiked by up to 3.2 per cent

Lexus India, a Japanese luxury car manufacturer, has announced a price hike across its product portfolio. Due to increased input costs and the impact of currency fluctuations, Lexus has increased the prices of its hybrid electric models, LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h, and ES 300h, by up to 3.2 per cent. This revision is effective from 1 January, 2023.

Starting with the entry-level Lexus ES 300h, prices for the Exquisite and Luxury variants have been raised by Rs 2.10 lakh and Rs 2.30 lakh, respectively. The NX 350h gets expensive by Rs 1.40 lakh (Exquisite), Rs 1.46 lakh (Luxury), and Rs 1.50 lakh (F Sport). The Luxury, Ultra-Luxury, and Nishijin/ Kiriko variants of the Lexus LS 500h are up by Rs 4.20 lakh, Rs 4.70 lakh, and Rs 4.70 lakh, respectively. The Lexus LC 500h Sport+ gets dearer by Rs 8.99 lakh.

At the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, Lexus India will debut the new RX SUV. Into its fifth generation, the RX is based on the TNGA-K platform and has a 60 mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor. Furthermore, the LF-Z concept will also be on display at the Auto Expo which is slated to begin from 11 January.

Speaking about the price hike, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said, “We will continue to provide value to our guests through the amazing Lexus experiences during the guest’s ownership period and with our dedication to crafting a better tomorrow. This price hike is affected due to rising input costs and currency fluctuations. While Lexus India will continue to provide unmatched experiences through the Lexus life program, it has kept the price hike impact as minimal as possible for its discerning guests.”

The following are the new model-wise ex-showroom prices.

Lexus LC 500h Sport + — Rs 2,29,20,000

Lexus LS 500h Nishijin/Kiriko — Rs 2,26,79,000

Lexus LS 500h Ultra-Luxury — Rs 2,01,43,000

Lexus LS 500h Luxury — Rs 1,95,52,000

Lexus NX 350h F Sport — Rs 73,10,000

Lexus NX 350h Luxury — Rs 70,96,000

Lexus NX 350h Exquisite — Rs 66,30,000

Lexus ES 300h Luxury — Rs 67,90,000

Lexus ES 300h Exquisite — Rs 61,60,000