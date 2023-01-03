CarWale

    Lexus India hiked prices across entire range

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    681 Views
    Lexus India hiked prices across entire range

    - Revised prices effective from 1 January, 2023

    - Price hiked by up to 3.2 per cent

    Lexus India, a Japanese luxury car manufacturer, has announced a price hike across its product portfolio. Due to increased input costs and the impact of currency fluctuations, Lexus has increased the prices of its hybrid electric models, LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h, and ES 300h, by up to 3.2 per cent. This revision is effective from 1 January, 2023.

    Starting with the entry-level Lexus ES 300h, prices for the Exquisite and Luxury variants have been raised by Rs 2.10 lakh and Rs 2.30 lakh, respectively. The NX 350h gets expensive by Rs 1.40 lakh (Exquisite), Rs 1.46 lakh (Luxury), and Rs 1.50 lakh (F Sport). The Luxury, Ultra-Luxury, and Nishijin/ Kiriko variants of the Lexus LS 500h are up by Rs 4.20 lakh, Rs 4.70 lakh, and Rs 4.70 lakh, respectively. The Lexus LC 500h Sport+ gets dearer by Rs 8.99 lakh.

    At the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, Lexus India will debut the new RX SUV. Into its fifth generation, the RX is based on the TNGA-K platform and has a 60 mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor. Furthermore, the LF-Z concept will also be on display at the Auto Expo which is slated to begin from 11 January. 

    Speaking about the price hike, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said, “We will continue to provide value to our guests through the amazing Lexus experiences during the guest’s ownership period and with our dedication to crafting a better tomorrow. This price hike is affected due to rising input costs and currency fluctuations. While Lexus India will continue to provide unmatched experiences through the Lexus life program, it has kept the price hike impact as minimal as possible for its discerning guests.”

    The following are the new model-wise ex-showroom prices. 

    Lexus LC 500h Sport + — Rs 2,29,20,000

    Lexus LS 500h Nishijin/Kiriko — Rs 2,26,79,000

    Lexus LS 500h Ultra-Luxury — Rs 2,01,43,000

    Lexus LS 500h Luxury — Rs 1,95,52,000

    Lexus NX 350h F Sport — Rs 73,10,000

    Lexus NX 350h Luxury — Rs 70,96,000

    Lexus NX 350h Exquisite — Rs 66,30,000

    Lexus ES 300h Luxury — Rs 67,90,000

    Lexus ES 300h Exquisite — Rs 61,60,000

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lexus to showcase LF-Z concept at the Auto Expo 2023
     Next 
    Top 6 EV launches and unveils in 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121721 Views
    811 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121721 Views
    811 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lexus India hiked prices across entire range