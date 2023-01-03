CarWale

    Lexus to showcase LF-Z concept at the Auto Expo 2023

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    412 Views
    Lexus to showcase LF-Z concept at the Auto Expo 2023

    - To be showcased alongside the new RX

    - The brand plans to introduce more than 10 electric models by 2025

    Lexus will display its LF-Z Electrified concept alongside the new RX at the upcoming Auto Expo. Both vehicles have been teased on the Japanese luxury brand's social media account, confirming their arrival in India. Furthermore, Lexus intends to launch more than 10 electrified models by 2025, including BEVs, plug-in hybrids, and hybrids.

    Lexus Right Front Three Quarter

    Up front, the LF-Z concept has an aggressive and sharp design. The LED DRLs flank the signature blanked-out spindle-shaped grille with blanked-out almost hidden headlamps, lending the LF-Z a distinct appearance. 

    Lexus Dashboard

    The interior layout, known as a 'Tazuna' cockpit by Lexus, is completely driver-focused. The cabin is dominated by a three-screen display layout, which also includes an augmented reality head-up display, navigation system, audio system, driving mode selection, and steering-wheel-mounted controls. Furthermore, features such as low-mounted displays, pillar-less doors, and an electrochromic panoramic roof are said to increase the roominess of the cabin.

    Lexus Dashboard

    The LF-Z concept has a 90kWh battery pack and is powered by a two-motor setup on each axle to produce 543hp and 700Nm of torque. The electric crossover features new Direct4 AWD technology, which can send power to the front, rear, or both axles to provide stability while accelerating and cornering. The LF-Z can sprint from zero to 100kmph in three seconds and has a top speed of 200kmph. All of this is accomplished with a WLTP-claimed range of around 600km on a full charge.

