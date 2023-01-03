CarWale

    Hyundai registers sales of 5,52,511 units in 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    496 Views
    Hyundai registers sales of 5,52,511 units in 2022

    Hyundai Motors India has registered the highest ever domestic growth of 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y with 5,52,511 unit sales in 2022. Furthermore, the manufacturer exported 1,48,300 units globally in 2022 with a growth of 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y. It did a cumulative sales of 7,00,811 unit with a growth of 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y. 

    Commenting on CY 2022 performance, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our relentless pursuit to redefine customer experience and a strong product portfolio aligned with consumer trends has led to HMIL recording its highest-ever domestic sales of 5 52 511 units in CY 2022, a growth of 9.4% YoY. Despite strong headwinds in the last few years, we have continued to challenge existing boundaries and establish new Industry benchmarks. SUVs now contribute to more than 50% of our overall volumes and our showstopper model CRETA registered its highest ever annual sales volume of 140 895 units in CY 22 since its introduction in 2015.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW Group India logs 11,981 unit sales in 2022
     Next 
    Lexus to showcase LF-Z concept at the Auto Expo 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7820 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7168 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7820 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7168 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai registers sales of 5,52,511 units in 2022