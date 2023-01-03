Hyundai registers sales of 5,52,511 units in 2022

Hyundai Motors India has registered the highest ever domestic growth of 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y with 5,52,511 unit sales in 2022. Furthermore, the manufacturer exported 1,48,300 units globally in 2022 with a growth of 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y. It did a cumulative sales of 7,00,811 unit with a growth of 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

Commenting on CY 2022 performance, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our relentless pursuit to redefine customer experience and a strong product portfolio aligned with consumer trends has led to HMIL recording its highest-ever domestic sales of 5 52 511 units in CY 2022, a growth of 9.4% YoY. Despite strong headwinds in the last few years, we have continued to challenge existing boundaries and establish new Industry benchmarks. SUVs now contribute to more than 50% of our overall volumes and our showstopper model CRETA registered its highest ever annual sales volume of 140 895 units in CY 22 since its introduction in 2015.”