Lexus LS 500h Nishijin variant launched in India at Rs 2.22 crore

- Features a new Gin-ei Luster exterior colour shade

- Infotainment system updated with wireless connectivity

Lexus, the luxury car manufacturer has introduced a new variant of its flagship luxury sedan – the LS 500h. The new variant named as the ‘LS 500h Nishijin’ is priced at Rs 2.22 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) and features a new exterior colour shade and feature additions on the inside.

On the outside, the Nishijin is painted in a new ‘Gin-ei Luster’ colour which is essentially a shade of silver and the Japanese car manufacturer states that it is applied using the latest paint technology and has mirror-like texture. Apart from the new colour, the LS 500h receives a slightly tweaked bumper which enhances the stance of the luxury sedan.

The interior of the special trim also gets inscription of ‘Nishijin & Haku’ which draws its inspiration from the path of the moonlight on the sea seen during a full moon. This ornamentation is crafted by delicately weaving the silver threads of the ‘Nishijin’ brocade symbolising the sea waves while the thin ‘Haku’ platinum metal foil reminisce the shining moonlight. The feature additions on the Nishijin include wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The buttons on the steering wheel and the centre console have also been repositioned slightly for improved visibility.

The engine on the new variant remains the same with the 3.5-litre V6 petrol motor with two electric motors with a combined output of 354bhp. The transmission is handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox. In India, the Lexus LS 500h faces competition from the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XJ, and the Audi A8L.

Mr. P.B. Venugopal, President of Lexus India said- “Following the positive response of the LS 500h in India, we are delighted to unveil the new Nishijin variant and improvements to the flagship model. These upgrades keep in line with the sophistication and craftsmanship of the Lexus LS 500h flagship luxury model and will deliver optimum performance with cutting-edge technologies, while keeping in mind the environmental benefits and the sought-after comfort of our guests. We are excited to see the response to this new and luxurious variant in the Indian market.”