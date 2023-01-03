CarWale

    Top 6 EV launches and unveils in 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    The year 2023 begins with an event that all car enthusiasts look forward to, the Auto Expo 2023. This year is expected to be critical for the Indian automobile market as the grand event returns after a three-year hiatus, following slowdowns in the form of the pandemic, semi-conductor chip shortage, and so on. Many manufacturers are slated to present their share of vehicles planned for India this year. Among the usual ICE and concept cars on display, this year will bring in a large number of electric vehicles at the stalls of all major automakers. Here is a list of the upcoming electric vehicle launches and unveilings scheduled for 2023.

    Mahindra XUV400

    In September 2022, Mahindra unveiled its first electric SUV, the XUV400 in India. The XUV400 is 4.2 metres long, making it longer than its ICE sibling, the XUV300. The electric SUV has a 39.4kWh battery pack and a single motor configuration that produces 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. The vehicle can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in 8.3 seconds. On a full charge, the XUV400 is said to deliver 456km of ARAI-certified driving range. The Mahindra XUV400 will go on sale this month, with deliveries beginning soon after.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Motor India revealed the Ioniq 5 in India in December 2022, and bookings are already open. The Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) underpins the Ioniq 5. It has a 72.6kWh battery pack with RWD configuration and churns out 214bhp and 350Nm of torque. The Ioniq 5 has an ARAI-claimed range of 631km on a full charge. The electric crossover can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger. Furthermore, the brand will provide two complimentary home chargers (3.3kW and 11kW) with the vehicle. At the upcoming Auto Expo, the Korean automaker will reveal the pricing and delivery dates of the Ioniq 5.

    Punch EV

    Tata Motors already has a significant number of EVs in its portfolio. To build up on it, the Indian automaker is now preparing to unveil its fourth electric offering, the Punch EV, at the upcoming Auto Expo this month. The new ALFA architecture will be used for the first time to underpin the Tata Punch electric model. The Punch EV will most likely use the brand's Ziptron powertrain and is reported to have similar specifications as the recently launched Tiago EV.

    MG Air EV

    It's no secret that MG is working on bringing the rebadged Wuling AIR EV to the Indian shores. The two-door micro EV has been spotted numerous times in the country while being tested. Despite its small size, the Air EV is said to seat four people, including the driver. The design elements appear futuristic while also being production ready. In the international market, the MG Air EV is available with two battery pack options: 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh. The former has a claimed range of 200km, while the latter can travel approximately 300km on a full charge. In a few weeks, MG will unveil this compact urban EV at the Auto Expo.

    Citroen eC3

    Citroen India recently confirmed the arrival of the eC3, its long-rumoured and spied electric hatchback. The eC3 shares the same platform as its ICE sibling, the C3. The overall design elements are expected to be similar to the petrol-powered hatchback, but with some minor tweaks on the interior as well as the exterior of the vehicle. The battery pack is expected to be rated at 50kWh, with a range of 200-250km on a single charge. The eC3 will most likely be on display at the Auto Expo this month. When it arrives, the eC3 will go head-to-head with the Tata Tiago EV.

    BMW i7

    BMW is preparing to launch another vehicle, a luxury-electric saloon, the i7, in India this month. The price of the i7 will be announced on 7 January in Mumbai. The model will be propelled by a 101.7kWh battery pack coupled with two electric motors with a claimed range of 512km on a single charge.

