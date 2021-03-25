Porsche opens a new showroom in Mumbai

- Porsche Centre opened at Santacruz Linking Road

- Operations to be taken care of by Infinity Cars Private Ltd.

- Will be converted to 'Destination Porsche' centre soon

Porsche India has inaugurated a new showroom in Mumbai. Infinity Cars Private Ltd. has been appointed as the new dealer for this facility.

The new Porsche Centre Mumbai is located at Santacruz Linking Road and spreads across an area of 418 sq.m. It is sufficient enough to display five cars at a time from Porsche's wide portfolio. Customers will be individually attended by specially trained consultants to explain various customisations that are available through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

The inauguration of this showroom is a crucial step in the brand's strategic growth plan in India. It will be converted into a digitally-themed 'Destination Porsche' centre by the end of 2021. Porsche plans to transform this place into a customer-focused brand experience from a predominately product-centric location with this new retail concept. All of these efforts are to make Porsche even more accessible to customers as well as enthusiasts in innovative ways.

Interestingly, this has come at a time of the debut of the brand’s latest sports saloon – the Panamera. For now, prospective buyers can opt from four different models including the Panamera Turbo S, the rear-wheel drive Panamera, Panamera GTS, and even the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.