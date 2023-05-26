CarWale
    AD

    Updated Lexus LC500h Coupe launched in India at Rs. 2.39 crore

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    878 Views
    Updated Lexus LC500h Coupe launched in India at Rs. 2.39 crore

    - Mechanically remains unchanged

    - It gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system

    Lexus India has launched the facelifted LC500h in India at a starting price of Rs. 2.39 crore (ex-showroom). The performance sedan is offered in one variant with a single powertrain option. It gets minor cosmetic overhauls in terms of its exterior and a few revisions inside the cabin as well. 

    Lexus LC 500h Right Side View

    On the outside, the updated LC500h gets a revised yet large spindle grille with sleek LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs. Also new are the 20-inch alloy wheels, which get a multi-spoke design and black treatment. Other than that, the exterior design and styling remain unchanged from the outgoing iteration.

    Lexus LC 500h Dashboard

    Meanwhile, in the cabin of the two-door coupe, the changes come in the form of a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with revised buttons on the centre console. The feature list of the LC500h includes a 12-speaker music system, wireless Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, head-up display, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and more.

    Lexus LC 500h Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the LC500h coupe is powered by the same 3.5-litre V6 petrol-hybrid engine paired with a CVT gearbox. In this state of tune, the motor churns out a combined power output of 354bhp. Meanwhile, the petrol engine produces 350Nm of torque, and the electric motor is rated to generate 300Nm. 

    Lexus LC 500h Image
    Lexus LC 500h
    Rs. 2.28 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG Gloster Black Storm edition teased; to be launched soon
     Next 
    Volkswagen India opens eight new touchpoints in eight days

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lexus LC 500h Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    By CarWale Team13 Jan 2023
    91594 Views
    2167 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar F-Type
    Rs. 98.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.48 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 720S
    McLaren 720S
    Rs. 4.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 86.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 61.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus LX
    Lexus LX
    Rs. 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus NX
    Lexus NX
    Rs. 66.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Lexus LC 500h Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 2.72 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 2.82 Crore
    DelhiRs. 2.64 Crore
    PuneRs. 2.72 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 2.82 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 2.50 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 2.76 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 2.53 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    By CarWale Team13 Jan 2023
    91594 Views
    2167 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Updated Lexus LC500h Coupe launched in India at Rs. 2.39 crore