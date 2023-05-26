Updated Lexus LC500h Coupe launched in India at Rs. 2.39 crore

- Mechanically remains unchanged

- It gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system

Lexus India has launched the facelifted LC500h in India at a starting price of Rs. 2.39 crore (ex-showroom). The performance sedan is offered in one variant with a single powertrain option. It gets minor cosmetic overhauls in terms of its exterior and a few revisions inside the cabin as well.

On the outside, the updated LC500h gets a revised yet large spindle grille with sleek LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs. Also new are the 20-inch alloy wheels, which get a multi-spoke design and black treatment. Other than that, the exterior design and styling remain unchanged from the outgoing iteration.

Meanwhile, in the cabin of the two-door coupe, the changes come in the form of a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with revised buttons on the centre console. The feature list of the LC500h includes a 12-speaker music system, wireless Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, head-up display, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and more.

Under the hood, the LC500h coupe is powered by the same 3.5-litre V6 petrol-hybrid engine paired with a CVT gearbox. In this state of tune, the motor churns out a combined power output of 354bhp. Meanwhile, the petrol engine produces 350Nm of torque, and the electric motor is rated to generate 300Nm.