CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport begins testing in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    809 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport begins testing in India

    - Spotted undergoing testing by ARAI

    - Powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine

    While Maruti Suzuki is engrossed in churning out facelift versions of several of its models in 2022, the carmaker might also have plans to introduce new models in the country. The model behind our speculations is the Swift Sport that was spotted recently in Pune, Maharashtra. With the ‘On test by ARAI’ sticker on the rear windscreen, is it a hint that the carmaker is eyeing to rival the Hyundai i20 N Line in India? Let’s know more about it. 

    Visually, the Sport iteration has distinct styling changes over the standard Swift. It gets newer and reprofiled bumpers with dual exhaust tips. The one spotted here also gets a roof-mounted spoiler, dual-tone alloys, a reverse parking camera, and the ‘Sport’ badge on the boot. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear View

    While there are no images of the interior, we expect this sportier version of the hatchback to be equipped with contrast red inserts on the dashboard and in the upholstery. The Suzuki Swift Sport retailed internationally is also equipped with ADAS features such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation assist, high beam assist, and collision mitigation braking. It remains to be seen if the carmaker introduces these active safety features for the India-spec model. 

    Overseas, the Suzuki Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that is tuned to deliver an output of 127bhp and 235Nm of peak torque. The motor is coupled with a six-speed manual transmission and has a top speed of 210kmph. 

    If launched in India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport will go up against the Hyundai i20 N Line. 

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Lexus India opens a new dealership in Gurugram

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4660 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.62 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.06 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4660 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport begins testing in India