Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport begins testing in India

- Spotted undergoing testing by ARAI

- Powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine

While Maruti Suzuki is engrossed in churning out facelift versions of several of its models in 2022, the carmaker might also have plans to introduce new models in the country. The model behind our speculations is the Swift Sport that was spotted recently in Pune, Maharashtra. With the ‘On test by ARAI’ sticker on the rear windscreen, is it a hint that the carmaker is eyeing to rival the Hyundai i20 N Line in India? Let’s know more about it.

Visually, the Sport iteration has distinct styling changes over the standard Swift. It gets newer and reprofiled bumpers with dual exhaust tips. The one spotted here also gets a roof-mounted spoiler, dual-tone alloys, a reverse parking camera, and the ‘Sport’ badge on the boot.

While there are no images of the interior, we expect this sportier version of the hatchback to be equipped with contrast red inserts on the dashboard and in the upholstery. The Suzuki Swift Sport retailed internationally is also equipped with ADAS features such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation assist, high beam assist, and collision mitigation braking. It remains to be seen if the carmaker introduces these active safety features for the India-spec model.

Overseas, the Suzuki Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that is tuned to deliver an output of 127bhp and 235Nm of peak torque. The motor is coupled with a six-speed manual transmission and has a top speed of 210kmph.

If launched in India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport will go up against the Hyundai i20 N Line.

