2022 Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic breaks cover with 402bhp

- Available in saloon and estate body styles

The inevitable electrification of pure combustion engine automobiles is taking place in some or the other way in the automotive industry and its latest example is the all-new Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic. The sportier sedan is equipped with a downsized four-cylinder engine and a mild-hybrid system. Having said that, the BMW M340i rival boasts an additional 40bhp than its predecessor.

Meet the newly developed (codenamed M139l - the l denoting its longitudinal position) 1,991cc, inline, four-cylinder petrol motor integrated with an electronically assisted turbocharger delivering 402bhp at 6,750rpm and 500Nm at 5,000rpm. The engine is mated to an AMG speedshift MCT nine-speed automatic transmission and a rear-biased AMG all-wheel-drive system. As a result, the C43 sedan can go from standstill to 100kmph in just 4.6 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250kmph.

Powering the electric exhaust gas turbocharger and belt-driven starter generator is a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Besides this, the mild-hybrid system provides “a brief additional boost” of 13bhp in some specific driving situations. Meanwhile, the AMG-spec 4Matic offers a torque distribution of 31:69 at the front and rear axles.

As a matter of fact, Mercedes introduced the engine with the new AMG SL43. Mercedes claims that this is the first-ever series-production engine to get an electronically assisted exhaust gas turbocharger. This new form of turbocharging is said to provide a “particularly spontaneous response across the entire rev range”.

The C43, as part of the AMG package, features a signature radiator grille with vertical slats, redesigned front and rear aprons, twin exhaust tips, and 18-inch light-alloy wheels as standard (19-inch and 20-inch are optional). Inside, it gets a blend of Artico artificial leather and Microcut microfiber upholstery in black with red stitching, red seat belts, aluminium gear shift paddles, and an AMG steering wheel in Nappa leather with two AMG drive selectors.

Mercedes-AMG offers a few pieces of performance-oriented equipment, such as AMG Ride Control comprising steel springs with adaptive damping; AMG Dynamics with Basic, Advanced, and Pro modes; three-stage ESP, rear-axle steering with an angle of 2.5 degrees, an AMG sports braking system (370mm front and 320mm rear – both internally ventilated and perforated), and an AMG exhaust system.