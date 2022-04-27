All-new Land Rover Range Rover Sport to break cover on 10 May

British luxury marque Land Rover has set the stage to reveal the third-generation Range Rover Sport worldwide on Tuesday, 10 May, 2022. The SUV is expected to go on sale later in 2022 in some international markets, and its India launch, too, may take place at the same time. Additionally, the carmaker will bring a high-performance Sport SVR version at a later date.

The upcoming Range Rover Sport will utilise the MLA-Flex (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform, similar to the recently launched all-new Range Rover. This new platform is claimed to significantly increase the torsional stiffness and bring in a few other enhancements.

The new Range Rover Sport is expected to bear sleek headlamps with daytime running lights, large split air inlets on the front bumper, flush door handles, and a completely new rear section. On the inside, the SUV is likely to feature a newly designed cabin with a large infotainment touchscreen, a fully digital driver display, a new steering wheel, and more. Meanwhile, a near production-ready Range Rover Sport with less camouflage was recently spotted in Germany.

This all-new Range Rover Sport will reportedly come in a variety of mild-hybrid and hybrid powertrains, whereas an electric model is likely to follow later. Meanwhile, this souped-up new Range Rover Sport SVR is said to get a BMW-developed 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol mill producing more power than the current-gen Sport SVR.