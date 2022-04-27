CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    All-new Land Rover Range Rover Sport to break cover on 10 May

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    198 Views
    All-new Land Rover Range Rover Sport to break cover on 10 May

    British luxury marque Land Rover has set the stage to reveal the third-generation Range Rover Sport worldwide on Tuesday, 10 May, 2022. The SUV is expected to go on sale later in 2022 in some international markets, and its India launch, too, may take place at the same time. Additionally, the carmaker will bring a high-performance Sport SVR version at a later date.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming Range Rover Sport will utilise the MLA-Flex (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform, similar to the recently launched all-new Range Rover. This new platform is claimed to significantly increase the torsional stiffness and bring in a few other enhancements.

    The new Range Rover Sport is expected to bear sleek headlamps with daytime running lights, large split air inlets on the front bumper, flush door handles, and a completely new rear section. On the inside, the SUV is likely to feature a newly designed cabin with a large infotainment touchscreen, a fully digital driver display, a new steering wheel, and more. Meanwhile, a near production-ready Range Rover Sport with less camouflage was recently spotted in Germany.

    Right Side View

    This all-new Range Rover Sport will reportedly come in a variety of mild-hybrid and hybrid powertrains, whereas an electric model is likely to follow later. Meanwhile, this souped-up new Range Rover Sport SVR is said to get a BMW-developed 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol mill producing more power than the current-gen Sport SVR.

    Rear View
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    ₹ 91.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo – What to expect?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    ₹ 86.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.16 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.16 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.06 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.18 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.11 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.01 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.11 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.02 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.03 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    13638 Views
    21 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-new Land Rover Range Rover Sport to break cover on 10 May