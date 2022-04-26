CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo – What to expect?

    Nikhil Puthran

    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo – What to expect?

    - To be available in both 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine options

    - To get a distinctive set of cosmetic and feature updates

    The Czech automaker, Skoda will introduce the Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition in India on 9 May, 2022. The upcoming model will get sporty styling elements along with an upgraded feature list. Most of the feature list in the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition will be borrowed from the top-spec version. Back in November 2021, we were the first ones to indicate that the Kushaq will borrow the fully digital instrument cluster from the Slavia. To learn more about it, click here. This new digital instrument cluster is likely to be offered in the Kushaq Monte Carlo. 

    In the past, we have seen the Monte Carlo edition being offered on other Skoda models. This time around, the upcoming Kushaq Monte Carlo edition is also expected to get similar cosmetic details as seen in the past. Visually, the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition will get blacked-out highlights and contrasting red highlights. Additionally, the SUV is also expected to get sporty styling elements in the form of a black lip spoiler for the front bumper, sporty diffuser design on the rear bumper, black side skirting, and more. The vehicle will have the ‘Monte Carlo’ badge all around the vehicle to distinguish it from the regular version. 

    The Kushaq Monte Carlo edition will get a black-red combination to distinguish it from the regular variant. Mechanically, the upcoming model is expected to be offered in both 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI generates 114bhp and 178Nm torque and is available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission option. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre TSI engine will generate 148bhp and 250Nm torque and it will be available in a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit with paddle shifters. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.

