Hyundai Ioniq 5 India launch confirmed; to be introduced this year

- Likely to be launched in the second half of 2022

- Will rival Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge

Hyundai India has announced that the carmaker will launch the Ioniq 5 electric crossover in the country this year. Expected to make its debut sometime in the second half of 2022, the Ioniq 5 will join the Kona Electric in Hyundai India’s electric vehicle line-up. That said, by 2028, Hyundai India plans to have up to six pure electric vehicles in the country.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is based on the brand’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It features distinctive exterior styling with square DRLs and LED headlamps, flush-fitting door handles, 20-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, and pixelated tail lamps.

Inside, the Ioniq 5 will make use of eco-friendly materials at several touchpoints. Along with a massive digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment system, the cabin will sport a sliding centre console with adjustable rear row seats.

Globally, the Ioniq is offered with 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery packs. These can be had with either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configurations. To know about the power outputs of both the specifications, click here. When charged with a 350kW charger, the EV can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 18 minutes. It also supports the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function which means that the car can supply electricity to external power devices.

Last week, Kia also confirmed the launch of EV6 for the Indian market. The pre-bookings for the EV6 will commence on 26 May and it is likely to be launched in the coming months. To know more about it, click here.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As a customer-centric brand, Hyundai is focussing very strongly on electric mobility across its businesses and product range for a progressive and sustainable future. Hyundai Motor India has already committed to the expansion of our BEV line-up to six models by 2028 and today, with great pride we are announcing the introduction of Ioniq 5 in CY’22 in India. Powering up a new era of electric mobility, Ioniq 5 is all set to redefine the aspirations of customers with solutions that exceed in every sphere, elevating their mobility experiences beyond the conventional. Ioniq 5 will epitomise the innovative application of intelligent technology in mobility.”