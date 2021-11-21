CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Kushaq likely to get Slavia’s digital instrument cluster

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,771 Views
    Skoda Kushaq likely to get Slavia’s digital instrument cluster

    - Slavia gets an eight-inch coloured digital cluster

    - Could be introduced in the coming months

    Earlier this week, Skoda Auto India took the veils off the new Slavia mid-size sedan. Based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Kushaq, the Slavia gets nearly the same feature list as its SUV sibling. However, the Slavia benefits from a fully digital instrument cluster, something that the Kushaq currently misses out on. 

    Skoda Kushaq Instrument Cluster

    Now, with a timely update, we expect the eight-inch coloured digital cluster to make its way into the top-spec variants of the Kushaq too. A similar-looking instrument cluster can also be seen on Kushaq’s DNA cousin, the recently launched Volkswagen Taigun. Besides this, recently, the Style AT trim of the Kushaq was equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system and six airbags; details of which can be read here.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Skoda Kushaq has managed to accumulate over 15,000 bookings since its launch in June 2021. The feature highlights of the Kushaq include LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, front ventilated seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel, an electric sunroof, touch-based air-con controls, hill-hold control, cooled glovebox, six-speaker stereo system, and wireless charging. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our first-drive review here.

    The 1.0-litre TSI puts out 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre with active cylinder technology produces a punchier 148bhp and 250Nm torque. A six-speed manual is shared by both the powertrains. While the former gets a six-speed torque converter automatic, the latter gets the slick seven-speed DSG transmission.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen Taigun prices hiked by up to Rs 5,200

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4802 Views
    4 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 79.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q5 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q5 Facelift

    ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.79 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.51 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.63 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.79 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.98 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.10 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.06 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4802 Views
    4 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kushaq likely to get Slavia’s digital instrument cluster