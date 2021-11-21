Skoda Kushaq likely to get Slavia’s digital instrument cluster

- Slavia gets an eight-inch coloured digital cluster

- Could be introduced in the coming months

Earlier this week, Skoda Auto India took the veils off the new Slavia mid-size sedan. Based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Kushaq, the Slavia gets nearly the same feature list as its SUV sibling. However, the Slavia benefits from a fully digital instrument cluster, something that the Kushaq currently misses out on.

Now, with a timely update, we expect the eight-inch coloured digital cluster to make its way into the top-spec variants of the Kushaq too. A similar-looking instrument cluster can also be seen on Kushaq’s DNA cousin, the recently launched Volkswagen Taigun. Besides this, recently, the Style AT trim of the Kushaq was equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system and six airbags; details of which can be read here.

The Skoda Kushaq has managed to accumulate over 15,000 bookings since its launch in June 2021. The feature highlights of the Kushaq include LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, front ventilated seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel, an electric sunroof, touch-based air-con controls, hill-hold control, cooled glovebox, six-speaker stereo system, and wireless charging. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our first-drive review here.

The 1.0-litre TSI puts out 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre with active cylinder technology produces a punchier 148bhp and 250Nm torque. A six-speed manual is shared by both the powertrains. While the former gets a six-speed torque converter automatic, the latter gets the slick seven-speed DSG transmission.