    2022 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition — All you need to know

    Gajanan Kashikar

    British luxury firm Land Rover recently brought the Discovery Metropolitan Edition to India with numerous new features and a choice of two mild-hybrid powertrain options. With this, the new range-topper in the Discovery lineup has become the most expensive offering in its segment, rivalling the likes of Audi Q7, BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Volvo XC90. In fact, the prices of this Discovery Metropolitan Edition start at Rs 1.26 crore, ex-showroom. Here, we find out what Land Rover offers with this special-edition Discovery.

    Land Rover Discovery Right Front Three Quarter

    Exterior

    The new Metropolitan Edition of the Discovery is based on the R-Dynamic HSE trim, therefore carries the same design except a few new cosmetic additions in the form of ‘Bright Atlas’ tone for the radiator grille and the Discovery lettering, lower bumper detailing in ‘Hakuba Silver’, 20-inch satin dark grey alloys, and brake callipers in black. In addition, the model features a panoramic sunroof.

    Land Rover Discovery Left Side View

    Other key highlights of the exterior include, matrix LED headlamps with auto headlights levelling, daytime running lights, heated, memory, auto-dimming (driver-side only) and approach light function for the outside view mirrors, R-Dynamic specific desaturated rear lights design, front fog lamps, powered tailgate with gesture opening, and dynamic turn signals.

    Land Rover Discovery Rear View

    Interior

    The most important upgrades on the Discovery Metropolitan come to the interior. To start with, Land Rover has bestowed a Cabin Air Purification system monitoring in-cabin air quality with a PM2.5 filtration, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a wireless charging pad with phone signal booster, cooled front glove box, four-zone temperature control, and heated steering wheel. Additionally, the SUV gets Titanium Mesh trim.

    Land Rover Discovery Dashboard

    Further, the special-edition Discovery carries over all features of the R-Dynamic HSE such as, Pivi Pro 11.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 14-speaker, 700-watt, Meridian surround sound system, intelligent seat fold with power reclining, 20-way power adjustable front seats, with memory, heated and cooled functions, premium windsor leather upholstery in Ebony and Light Oyster, metal trade plates with R-Dynamic lettering, Ebony Mozrine headlining, and premium in-cabin lighting.

    Features

    Being a Land Rover, this Metropolitan Edition can go swimming with its staggering 900mm wading depth capability and also assist the driver with Wade Sensing technology to tackle water crossing. Besides this, it features multiple USB-C ports (front and rear) with fast charging, 3D surround camera, adaptive cruise control, eight airbags, front passenger seat ISOFIX, an all-wheel drive system, electronic air suspension, terrain response, and adaptive dynamics.

    Land Rover Discovery Right Front Three Quarter

    Powertrain

    The Discovery Metropolitan is powered by two engines, namely P360 and D300 Ingeniums. First up, a 2,997cc, straight-six, turbocharged, petrol motor delivering 355bhp between 5,500 and 6,500rpm and 500Nm between 1,750 and 5,000rpm, while 2,997cc, straight-six, turbocharged diesel unit producing 296bhp at 4,000rpm and 650Nm between 1,500 and 2,500rpm. Both mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a top speed rated at 209kmph.

    Land Rover Discovery Image
    Land Rover Discovery
    ₹ 88.06 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    All-new Land Rover Range Rover Sport to break cover on 10 May

