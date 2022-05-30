Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan — All you need to know

Introduction

Jaguar Land Rover India has commenced the bookings for the Discovery Metropolitan Edition at a starting price of Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). This special edition sports many new exterior and interior features and here's all you need to know about it.

Exterior

The new Discovery Metropolitan Edition is based on the R-Dynamic HSE variant of the standard SUV. Yet, the SUV gets some cosmetic changes to distinguish it from the standard car. For instance, the grille and the Discovery badging get a Bright Atlas colour detailing. Then, the lower bumper inserts sport Hakuba Silver paint and the 20-inch alloys get Satin Dark Grey paint with black brake callipers.

Interior

The Metropolitan's interior is equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, four-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a cooled front glove-box, and even heated/cooled front and rear seats. There's even a wireless phone charger with a signal booster and the brand's Advanced Air Purification system with PM2.5 air filtration. Other than that, the cabin features a Titanium Mesh trim detailing.

Powertrain

This special edition Discovery is being offered in India with two straight-six engine options. One is a 300bhp 3.0-litre diesel and the other 360bhp 3.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol. The 300bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine offered in other Discovery variants will not be available for the Metropolitan Edition.

Pricing and Competition

The Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition has been launched in India for Rs 1.26 crore. It will go up against the other seven-seater luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, and the BMW X7.