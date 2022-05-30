CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan — All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    318 Views
    Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan — All you need to know

    Introduction

    Jaguar Land Rover India has commenced the bookings for the Discovery Metropolitan Edition at a starting price of Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). This special edition sports many new exterior and interior features and here's all you need to know about it.

    Exterior

    The new Discovery Metropolitan Edition is based on the R-Dynamic HSE variant of the standard SUV. Yet, the SUV gets some cosmetic changes to distinguish it from the standard car. For instance, the grille and the Discovery badging get a Bright Atlas colour detailing. Then, the lower bumper inserts sport Hakuba Silver paint and the 20-inch alloys get Satin Dark Grey paint with black brake callipers.

    Interior

    The Metropolitan's interior is equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, four-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a cooled front glove-box, and even heated/cooled front and rear seats. There's even a wireless phone charger with a signal booster and the brand's Advanced Air Purification system with PM2.5 air filtration. Other than that, the cabin features a Titanium Mesh trim detailing.

    Powertrain

    This special edition Discovery is being offered in India with two straight-six engine options. One is a 300bhp 3.0-litre diesel and the other 360bhp 3.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol. The 300bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine offered in other Discovery variants will not be available for the Metropolitan Edition.

    Pricing and Competition

    The Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition has been launched in India for Rs 1.26 crore. It will go up against the other seven-seater luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, and the BMW X7.

    Land Rover Discovery Image
    Land Rover Discovery
    ₹ 88.06 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-AMG One production version teased; unveil on 1 June
     Next 
    Toyota Fortuner GR S — All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Discovery Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    13698 Views
    21 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    ₹ 86.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Discovery Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.12 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.12 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.02 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.05 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.07 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 97.79 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 1.06 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 98.02 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 97.78 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    13698 Views
    21 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan — All you need to know