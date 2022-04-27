Maruti Suzuki ties up with Indian Bank to introduce new car loan offers

- Scheme valid till 30 June, 2022

- Prospective buyers can avail of loans of up to 90 per cent of the on-road price

Maruti Suzuki has joined hands with Indian Bank to provide prospective customers with customised car loan offers. The latter has over 5,700 branches throughout the country spread across urban, semi-urban, and rural locations.

With this recent tie-up, Maruti Suzuki is now associated with 37 financial institutions including 12 public sector banks, 11 private banks, seven NBFCs, and seven regional rural banks. As a part of the program, customers can avail of loans of up to 90 per cent of the new car's on-road price. Besides this, the additional offers include zero processing charges, free accidental insurance cover of up to Rs 30 lakh, and free Fastag. The scheme is valid till 30 June, 2022 and has a repayment tenure of up to 84 months.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki launched the facelift versions of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki XL6 in the previous weeks. Both the MPVs now get a tweaked 1.5-litre petrol engine, new six-speed automatic gearbox, mild cosmetic changes, and a handful of new features. We have driven the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 and you can read our first-drive review here.

Rolling out the customer-friendly initiative, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Customer centricity and convenience are at the core of all our operations. With this partnership with Indian Bank, our valuable customers will be able to finance 90 per cent of the on-road price of the car from over 5,700 branches across the Indian Bank network. This will help our customers get an attractive rate of interest and customised EMI options as per their requirements. About 80 per cent of retail sales in the automobile industry happen through financing and to enable our customers’ car-buying decisions, Maruti Suzuki has initiated several partnerships with banks and NBFCs across the public and private sectors.”