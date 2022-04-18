New Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition bookings open; prices revealed

- The Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition is based on the R-Dynamic HSE trim

- Prices for the new variant start at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom)

The Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition has been introduced in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The model, according to the company, is designed to offer a host of exterior and interior upgrades that add to its on-road urban appeal.

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition is based on the R-Dynamic HSE trim and features Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and Discovery badging. This is complemented by Hakuba silver lower bumper inserts, 20-inch satin dark grey wheels, and black Land Rover brake calipers.

Inside, the Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition features a sliding front sunroof and fixed rear panoramic roof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging with phone signal booster, an air purifier, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled rear seats, powered seat recline, and Titanium Mesh trim detailing.

Powertrain options on the new Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition include the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine in the P360 guise and the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, diesel engine in the D300 guise. The former produces 355bhp and 500Nm of torque, while the latter produces 296bhp and 650Nm of torque.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Land Rover Discovery is perhaps the most versatile seven-seater SUV in the Indian market. The Metropolitan edition ups the value proposition for our customers with many upgrades enhanced new-age features, and options as standard inclusions.”