New Audi A8L teased; to be launched in India soon

Audi India has dropped the first teaser of its refreshed flagship sedan, the A8L. Introduced globally in November 2021, the A8L gets a revised front and rear exterior styling and new features. While the luxury carmaker has not confirmed the launch timeline yet, we expect it to be launched in the coming weeks. Here’s what to expect from it.

On the outside, Audi has given the new A8L a bolder exterior styling. While the massive polygonal-shaped front grille is retained, it now features a chrome stud pattern along with redesigned air inlets that have been repositioned vertically as against the horizontal ones in the current model. The new A8L will also get sleeker and edgier LED headlamps with a new design for the integrated DRLs. At the rear, the split tail lamps will witness a revised graphic too.

The changes to the interior are expected to be subtle in nature. Audi’s virtual cockpit gets an improved and latest MIB 3 operating system. Otherwise, the dashboard layout, the four-spoke steering wheel, rear entertainment screens, and the multiple screen layout will be carried over from the present model.

Overseas, under the long bonnet, the new A8 is offered in two variants – 3.0 V6 TFSI and 4.0 TFSI. The former puts out 335bhp and 500Nm torque while the latter is punchier with an output of 453bhp and 660Nm of torque.

Upon launch, the new Audi A8L will continue to compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series.