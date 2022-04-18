CarWale
    New Audi A8L teased; to be launched in India soon

    Jay Shah

    410 Views
    New Audi A8L teased; to be launched in India soon

    - Likely to be launched in the coming weeks

    - Will get refreshed styling inside out

    Audi India has dropped the first teaser of its refreshed flagship sedan, the A8L. Introduced globally in November 2021, the A8L gets a revised front and rear exterior styling and new features. While the luxury carmaker has not confirmed the launch timeline yet, we expect it to be launched in the coming weeks. Here’s what to expect from it. 

    Audi A8 L Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, Audi has given the new A8L a bolder exterior styling. While the massive polygonal-shaped front grille is retained, it now features a chrome stud pattern along with redesigned air inlets that have been repositioned vertically as against the horizontal ones in the current model. The new A8L will also get sleeker and edgier LED headlamps with a new design for the integrated DRLs. At the rear, the split tail lamps will witness a revised graphic too. 

    Audi A8 L Rear Row Seat Leg Rests

    The changes to the interior are expected to be subtle in nature. Audi’s virtual cockpit gets an improved and latest MIB 3 operating system. Otherwise, the dashboard layout, the four-spoke steering wheel, rear entertainment screens, and the multiple screen layout will be carried over from the present model. 

    Audi A8 L Left Side View

    Overseas, under the long bonnet, the new A8 is offered in two variants – 3.0 V6 TFSI and 4.0 TFSI. The former puts out 335bhp and 500Nm torque while the latter is punchier with an output of 453bhp and 660Nm of torque. 

    Upon launch, the new Audi A8L will continue to compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series

    Audi A8 L Image
    Audi A8 L
    ₹ 1.58 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
