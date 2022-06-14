CarWale
    New Audi A8L facelift arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Audi A8L facelift arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

    - The 2022 Audi A8L will be launched in India on 12 July

    - Bookings for the model have commenced

    Audi India is all set to announce the prices of the new A8L facelift in the country on 12 July, 2022. Ahead of its launch, the updated model has now begun arriving at local dealerships across India, evident from images shared on the web.

    Audi A8 L Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the facelifted Audi A8L gets a new grille with chrome studded inserts and a chrome surround, chrome inserts for the front bumper, revised LED headlamps, and a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels. Also on offer will be a reworked rear bumper and tweaked wraparound LED tail lights.

    Audi A8 L Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the 2022 Audi A8L is expected to come equipped with a four-seat layout, a centre console that stretches to the second row of seats, dual-tone black and beige upholstery, a new rear relaxation package for the second-row seats, an updated virtual cockpit, new 10.1-inch screens for the rear seat occupants, four-zone climate control, and a MIB3 operating system.

    Audi A8 L Right Rear Three Quarter

    Propelling the new Audi A8L facelift could be the 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 335bhp and 540Nm of torque, which is currently offered with the outgoing model. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by an eight-speed automatic unit. Once launched, the Audi A8L facelift will rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.

    Audi A8 L
    ₹ 1.58 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
