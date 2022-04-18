Mahindra XUV700, Thar, and other model prices increased by up to Rs 78,311

- Mahindra has hiked the prices of its models for the second time this year

- The XUV700 witnesses the most significant price rise

Last week, Mahindra announced that it would increase the cost of its range of models by 2.5 per cent with effect from 14 April, 2022, details of which are available here. The company has now updated the prices across the model range, with the biggest price hike going to the XUV700.

The Mahindra XUV700, which was launched in October last year, has now become expensive by up to Rs 78,311, depending on the choice of variant. The model next in line is the Thar, which has now become dearer by up to Rs 59,451, depending on the variant chosen.

The Mahindra Scorpio will now command a premium of up to Rs 47,674 over the prices last month, while the prices of the Bolero Neo have increased by up to Rs 44,954. The XUV300 and Bolero have received a price hike of up to Rs 39,833 and Rs 32,703, respectively. The Alturas G4 has become expensive by Rs 3,150, while the Marazzo will cost up to Rs 42,961 more starting from 14 April, 2022.