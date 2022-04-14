CarWale
    Mahindra hikes prices by 2.5 per cent across its model range

    Jay Shah

    550 Views
    - New prices to be levied from 14 April, 2022

    - Model-wise prices to be disclosed soon

    Mahindra and Mahindra has announced a price hike across its model range. The ex-showroom prices of the vehicles have been increased by 2.5 per cent making its models costlier by Rs 10,000 to Rs 63,000. The new prices will be applicable from 14 April, 2022 and may vary depending upon the model and variant. 

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    The Indian carmaker stated rise in key commodity prices like steel, aluminium, and palladium as a reason to pass partial impact to the customers. The carmaker will soon convey the revised prices to its dealer network who will further communicate the same to the customers. 

    Mahindra Front View

    Besides this, Mahindra is working on its new pure electric range of models. These electric SUV concepts termed ‘Born Electric Vision’ will make their debut in July 2022 and are being designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK. To know more about it, click here.

    The Indian carmaker is also working on the new-generation Scorpio SUV. Expected to debut sometime this year. The new Scorpio has been under testing for close to two years and will mostly get features like projector headlamps, captain seats in the second row, an electric sunroof, and petrol and diesel powertrains with multiple gearbox options. To know more about the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio, tap here.

