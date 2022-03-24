CarWale
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio spotted with smaller sunroof; launch expected by mid-2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be launched around the festive season

    - The all-new model will get a new design, new interiors, and new mechanicals

    The new Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted yet again during a public road test, ahead of its debut that is expected to take place in mid-2022. The launch and price announcement of the all-new SUV is likely to be held around the festive season.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Sunroof/Moonroof

    As seen in the new spy images here, the MY22 Mahindra Scorpio test mule reveals that it was equipped with a regular-sized sunroof. Previous sightings have also given us a look at the 2022 Scorpio with a panoramic sunroof, details of which are available here.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Right Front Three Quarter

    While there is no confirmation yet, we expect the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio to get a normal-sized sunroof at launch, while a panoramic unit could arrive sometime later during the facelift of the model. A few other notable features visible in the spy shots include the signature multi-slat grille, LED headlamps, fog lights, a wide air dam, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, new front and rear bumpers, vertically stacked LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, as well as a tail-gate mounted number plate recess.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the upcoming generation of the Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come equipped with dual-tone beige and black upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, captain seat option for the second row, cruise control, steering-mounted controls for the new three-spoke steering wheel, and an engine start-stop button.

    Powering the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio could be the brand’s 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options including six-speed manual and automatic units are likely to arrive at launch.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Exicom marks 5,000 EV chargers installation milestone in India

    Mahindra New Scorpio Gallery

