2022 Mahindra Scorpio spotted with smaller sunroof; launch expected by mid-2022

- The new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be launched around the festive season

- The all-new model will get a new design, new interiors, and new mechanicals

The new Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted yet again during a public road test, ahead of its debut that is expected to take place in mid-2022. The launch and price announcement of the all-new SUV is likely to be held around the festive season.

As seen in the new spy images here, the MY22 Mahindra Scorpio test mule reveals that it was equipped with a regular-sized sunroof. Previous sightings have also given us a look at the 2022 Scorpio with a panoramic sunroof, details of which are available here.

While there is no confirmation yet, we expect the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio to get a normal-sized sunroof at launch, while a panoramic unit could arrive sometime later during the facelift of the model. A few other notable features visible in the spy shots include the signature multi-slat grille, LED headlamps, fog lights, a wide air dam, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, new front and rear bumpers, vertically stacked LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, as well as a tail-gate mounted number plate recess.

Inside, the upcoming generation of the Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come equipped with dual-tone beige and black upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, captain seat option for the second row, cruise control, steering-mounted controls for the new three-spoke steering wheel, and an engine start-stop button.

Powering the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio could be the brand’s 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options including six-speed manual and automatic units are likely to arrive at launch.

Image Source