    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,63,392 vehicles in March 2022

    Jay Shah

    231 Views
    - 1,59,211 passenger vehicles manufactured

    - New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 to be launched this month

    With the onset of 2022, Maruti Suzuki has witnessed gradual and steady growth in production. In March 2022, the carmaker produced a total of 1,63,392 vehicles. This includes a total of 1,59,211 passenger vehicles and 4,181 commercial vehicles. 

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    Starting with the mini and compact cars segment, Maruti Suzuki built 1,09,676 vehicles whereas the mid-size segment, which comprises the Ciaz, witnessed the production of 3,935 units. The automaker manufactured 45,600 utility vehicles and vans in the last month. 

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    Besides this, Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch two new models in the coming weeks. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift will be launched in the country tomorrow while the refreshed Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be introduced on 21 April, 2022. 

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    Both the MPVs will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that will be equipped with DualJet Dual VVT with smart hybrid technology. The engine will be coupled with a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The models will also get an updated seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Suzuki Connect telematics. 

    Mahindra hikes prices by 2.5 per cent across its model range

