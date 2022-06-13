Audi A8L facelift to be launched in India on 12 July

- To get cosmetic updates inside out

- Pre-bookings underway for Rs 10 lakh

Audi India has announced that the refreshed iteration of the A8L will be launched in the country on 12 July. The A8L is the flagship sedan of the luxury carmaker and will receive subtle cosmetic updates and new features. The pre-bookings for the new A8L commenced last month for Rs 10 lakh.

As for the exterior styling, prospective buyers can look forward to an updated front fascia with a new bigger and chrome-dominated front grille flanked by sleeker LED headlamps with revised graphics. The alloy wheels will get a fresh design while the bumpers will be accentuated with more chrome inserts. The posterior too will be modernised with a new design for the tail lamp clusters. Inside, the A8L’s cabin will be enhanced with a virtual cockpit with a new MIB3 operating system and a Rear Relaxation package for the second-row seats.

Under the long bonnet, the A8L will be plonked with the current 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that is tuned to develop 335bhp and 540Nm of torque. The power will be transmitted to all four wheels by an eight-speed automatic transmission.

When launched in the coming month, the new Audi A8L will continue its rivalry against the likes of the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and Maserati Quattroporte. We expect the A8L to be priced approximately between Rs 1.70 crore and Rs 1.80 crore (ex-showroom).