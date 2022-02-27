2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk to be launched in India on 28 February

- The updated Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets a revised exterior design

- The variant is powered by a 170bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

Jeep India teased the new Compass Trailhawk earlier this month. The carmaker has now announced that the updated version of the off-road-oriented SUV will be launched in India tomorrow, on 28 February, 2022.

The refreshed Jeep Compass Trailhawk will feature LED projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, automatic headlamps, a dual-tone paintjob, rain-sensing wipers, LED tail lights, and a red coloured rear tow hook. A few other notable features include selec-terrain drive modes with rock mode, dynamic steering torque, and frequency selective damping suspension.

Inside, the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, powered tail-gate, and a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

Powering the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor will be paired exclusively to a nine-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the 4x4 system. Our review of the updated Jeep Compass Trailhawk is now live, and to read it, click here.