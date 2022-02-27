CarWale
    2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk to be launched in India on 28 February

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk to be launched in India on 28 February

    - The updated Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets a revised exterior design

    - The variant is powered by a 170bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Jeep India teased the new Compass Trailhawk earlier this month. The carmaker has now announced that the updated version of the off-road-oriented SUV will be launched in India tomorrow, on 28 February, 2022.

    The refreshed Jeep Compass Trailhawk will feature LED projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, automatic headlamps, a dual-tone paintjob, rain-sensing wipers, LED tail lights, and a red coloured rear tow hook. A few other notable features include selec-terrain drive modes with rock mode, dynamic steering torque, and frequency selective damping suspension.

    Inside, the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, powered tail-gate, and a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

    Powering the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor will be paired exclusively to a nine-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the 4x4 system. Our review of the updated Jeep Compass Trailhawk is now live, and to read it, click here.

    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.79 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
