New Skoda Slavia to be launched in India tomorrow

- Prices of the Slavia 1.0 TSI variant will be announced tomorrow

- The 1.5 TSI variant of the model will be launched on 3 March, 2022

Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the Slavia and announce its prices in the country tomorrow. The carmaker will introduce the 1.0 TSI variants in India tomorrow, followed by the launch of the 1.5 TSI variants on 3 March, 2022.

The new Skoda Slavia will be offered in three variants including Active, Ambition, and Style, across five colours such as Carbon Steel, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, and Crystal Blue. To know more about the variant-line-up of the spiritual successor to the Rapid, click here.

Powertrain options on the Skoda Slavia sedan will include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options. To read our first drive review of the Slavia prototype, click here.

In terms of design, the 2022 Skoda Slavia will feature projector headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, fog lights, the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out B and C-pillars, Skoda lettering on the boot-lid, wrap-around LED tail lights, a boot-lid mounted number plate holder, and a rear bumper with reflectors and a chrome strip. To read our first look review of the Slavia, click here.

Inside, the upcoming Skoda Slavia will come equipped with an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink connectivity, a fully-digital instrument console, a two-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, and cruise control.