New India-spec 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport prices start at Rs 1.64 crore

A couple of days ago, British luxury marque JaguarLand Rover showcased the all-new Range Rover Sport worldwide. The carmaker has now revealed the prices of the India-specific model starting at Rs 1.64 crore, ex-showroom. The new-generation Range Rover Sport is available in SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition trims in India, while its deliveries are expected to commence in November this year.

Land Rover offers the new Range Rover Sport with a host of powertrain options in some western markets, including new PHEV and top-rung V8 powertrains. Surprisingly, the India-spec model is only available with a single diesel engine across the four variants and several new paint options. It is also worth noting that the specifications of the petrol version are also available and its prices are likely to be revealed in the coming months.

The India-spec Sport comes equipped with numerous features, namely digital LED headlights with image projection; heated outside rear-view mirrors with memory plus approach lights function, and auto-dimming (driver-only); a ClearSight inside rear-view mirror, semi-aniline leather upholstery with SV bespoke suede cloth headliner and extended leather upgrade, illuminated seat belt buckles, a Meridian 3D sound system, a large central information screen Pro, fully digital driver display, a head-up display, a driver assist pack, and a surround-view camera setup.

Furthermore, it gets heated and ventilated front and rear seats plus massage and 22-way power adjustment, dynamic air suspension, adaptive off-road cruise control, terrain response 2, and so forth. To read more about the newly unveiled Range Rover Sport, do read the news here.

The new Range Rover Sport is available with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This powertrain makes 345bhp and 700Nm and can achieve zero to 100kmph in 5.9 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 234kmph. The said petrol version, P440e, gets a 2,996cc, six-cylinder, petrol engine linked to a large battery pack offering an EV-only triple digit travel range. That said, Land Rover could offer other engine options, including PHEV and V8 versions later.