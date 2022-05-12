CarWale
    BMW M4 CSL teased ahead of 20 May debut

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -        Hardcore version of the G82 Coupe

    -        Reportedly makes 550 horsepower

    BMW has teased their latest M offering which will carry the iconic CSL moniker. It’s the M4 CSL and is expected to debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza on 20 May. 

    In the two teaser images released so far, we could see the headlamps done in the same yellow LEDs as seen on the M5 CS. And they look as legendary as the E90 M3 GTS’s circular angel headlamps. At the back, the LED tail lamp cluster takes yet another futuristic approach akin to the previous-gen M4 GTS version’s tail lamp design.

    Upgrades to the exterior are kept in the dark so far. But we can expect some big muscular bumper design, quad exhaust at the back, and swanky looking wheels. Functional aero upgrades will be part of the update and that can bring a large wing spoiler mounted at the back. There will also be extensive weight-saving measures seen both inside and out. 

    Under the bulging hood of the M4 CSL, will most likely be the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six but in this hardcore guise, the power will be up to around 500 horsepower. It will have an automatic transmission as the only gearbox option and we are not expecting a three-pedal version for this sports coupe. As for the xDrive, it may or may not be a part of the overall package, depending upon how focused BMW is on their weight-saving exercise. 

    After premiering at the Concorso d'Eleganza, we can expect a global debut to happen sometime later this year. Indian arrival is also likely but in limited numbers.

    New India-spec 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport prices start at Rs 1.64 crore

