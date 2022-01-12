CarWale
    2022 Land Rover Range Rover bookings open in India; prices start at Rs 2.31 crore

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    153 Views
    2022 Land Rover Range Rover bookings open in India; prices start at Rs 2.31 crore

    British luxury carmaker Land Rover has started accepting bookings for the all-new Range Rover in India. Simultaneously, the brand has also announced the prices which start at Rs 2.31 crore, ex-showroom. This next-generation Range Rover will be available in two body styles (standard and long-wheelbase) and a wide range of variants with a choice of four, five and seven-seat layouts. That said, Land Rover is expected to reveal prices of other Range Rover variants in a couple of months.

    Land Rover Range Rover Right Side View

    The fifth-generation Range Rover uses MLA-Flex architecture across the short and long-wheelbase models. Coming to the exterior, the new seamless, clean-cut design philosophy makes the new Range Rover very elegant. More to the point, there is a new face with signature headlamps, daytime running lights, while the rear features an elongated black panel that hides the turn signals and taillights.

    Land Rover Range Rover Right Rear Three Quarter

    For the first time, Land Rover has offered a seven-seat layout option in a Range Rover. It exclusively comes in Range Rover long-wheelbase variant. Apart from that, there are five-seat and first-class style four-seat layout options too. In addition, the new Range Rover utilises upholstery for the interior made from sustainable materials. Lastly, the minimalist fascia gets a new steering wheel, a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.1-inch curved infotainment system.

    Land Rover Range Rover Dashboard

    The brand-new Range Rover comes powered by three distinctive powertrain options. There are 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbocharged petrol and diesel engines integrated with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The petrol unit makes 394bhp and 550Nm, while the diesel produces 346bhp and 700Nm. On the other hand, there is a 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 mill that generates 523bhp and 750Nm. 

    Land Rover Range Rover Rear Seats

    For India, the all-new Range Rover is available in SE, HSE, Autobiography, First Edition and the top-of-the-line SV version across standard and long-wheelbase body styles. Meanwhile, Land Rover has not announced the delivery commencement date yet. Having said that, it is expected to start in a few months.

    Land Rover Range Rover Left Side View

    Commenting on the announcement, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India and the new fifth generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher.”

    Land Rover Range Rover Image
    Land Rover Range Rover
    ₹ 2.11 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Renault India surpasses 1 lakh units export milestone

