Renault India surpasses 1 lakh units export milestone

- Renault India currently exports vehicles to 14 countries across SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa, and East Africa regions

- The company will soon expand exports to other countries in the Africa and South East Asian regions

Renault India has achieved a new export milestone of 1 lakh units. The French automobile manufacturer's current export market includes SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic, South Africa, and East Africa regions.

Renault currently exports models such as the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger to 14 countries across the globe. Exports of the Kiger to South Africa commenced in August last year, details of which are available here.

Speaking on achieving this milestone, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “India is a very important market for Renault Group and we have always laid concerted focus on building capabilities and supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This 1 lakh export milestone is a significant feat as it is a testament to our product focus that encompasses our expertise in constant innovation and in-depth knowledge of customer needs and reflects the customers’ confidence around the world in the quality, engineering, and technology of our products. Our expansion strategy is focused on further strengthening our presence in India, driving growth momentum across our product portfolio, and continue playing an important role in making Indian products popular and aspirational in the international markets.”