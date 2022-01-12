CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to be launched in India in March 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    446 Views
    Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to be launched in India in March 2022

    - Second model to be launched under the esteemed Maybach sub-brand

    - Likely to be available in two versions

    Mercedes-Benz India has outlined its plans for 2022. The carmaker plans to introduce 10 new models across the Mercedes-Maybach, AMG, and EQ sub-brands. The first model to be launched under the eminent Maybach badge will be the S-Class Maybach. After garnering positive responses for the recently launched GLS 600, Mercedes-Benz will induct the Maybach S-Class as soon as March 2022. 

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Front View

    The Maybach S-Class made its global debut in November 2020. Over and above the already opulent S-Class, the Maybach iteration will be longer, bigger, and will bring in more grandeur for the Indian buyers. The front will be dominated by the signature Maybach grille with thin vertical chrome slats, LED headlamps, and wider air inlets. The highlight, however, will be the two-tone paint job that will be split by the hand-finished diving line. 

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Rear Row Seat Leg Rests

    Talking about the cabin, the Maybach is expected to exude luxury throughout the cabin. The four-door luxury sedan will be equipped with as many as five screens, 18 airbags, an automatic seatbelt extender, heated head-cushions, four USB quick-charging ports, a Burmester sound system, and an adaptive roof light. The onboard driver assistance systems will include active distance assist, rear-axle steering, lane keep and change assist, steering assist, and blind-spot assist among others. To know more about the Maybach S-Class, click here.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    It’s still unclear which powertrains will be chosen for the Indian-bound model. However, overseas, the Maybach S-Class is available in two versions – S580 and S680. While the S560 is propelled by a 4.0-litre V8 churning out 469bhp and 700Nm torque, the S650 is plonked with the mighty V12 turbo-petrol that puts out 603bhp and 900Nm of peak torque.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    ₹ 1.57 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Renault India surpasses 1 lakh units export milestone
     Next 
    Nissan Magnite and Kicks prices hiked by up to Rs 36,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    760 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Toyota Camry

    Toyota Camry

    ₹ 41.70 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 41.54 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.85 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.96 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.85 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.85 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.88 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.73 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.75 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.74 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.77 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    760 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to be launched in India in March 2022