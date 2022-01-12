Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to be launched in India in March 2022

- Second model to be launched under the esteemed Maybach sub-brand

- Likely to be available in two versions

Mercedes-Benz India has outlined its plans for 2022. The carmaker plans to introduce 10 new models across the Mercedes-Maybach, AMG, and EQ sub-brands. The first model to be launched under the eminent Maybach badge will be the S-Class Maybach. After garnering positive responses for the recently launched GLS 600, Mercedes-Benz will induct the Maybach S-Class as soon as March 2022.

The Maybach S-Class made its global debut in November 2020. Over and above the already opulent S-Class, the Maybach iteration will be longer, bigger, and will bring in more grandeur for the Indian buyers. The front will be dominated by the signature Maybach grille with thin vertical chrome slats, LED headlamps, and wider air inlets. The highlight, however, will be the two-tone paint job that will be split by the hand-finished diving line.

Talking about the cabin, the Maybach is expected to exude luxury throughout the cabin. The four-door luxury sedan will be equipped with as many as five screens, 18 airbags, an automatic seatbelt extender, heated head-cushions, four USB quick-charging ports, a Burmester sound system, and an adaptive roof light. The onboard driver assistance systems will include active distance assist, rear-axle steering, lane keep and change assist, steering assist, and blind-spot assist among others. To know more about the Maybach S-Class, click here.

It’s still unclear which powertrains will be chosen for the Indian-bound model. However, overseas, the Maybach S-Class is available in two versions – S580 and S680. While the S560 is propelled by a 4.0-litre V8 churning out 469bhp and 700Nm torque, the S650 is plonked with the mighty V12 turbo-petrol that puts out 603bhp and 900Nm of peak torque.