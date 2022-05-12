CarWale
    New Toyota Fortuner GR-S prices start at Rs 48.43 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    16,670 Views
    New Toyota Fortuner GR-S prices start at Rs 48.43 lakh

    - The Toyota Fortuner Gazoo Racing Sport is available in a single, fully-loaded variant

    - The new version gets cosmetic updates and feature additions over the standard variants

    Toyota India has discreetly introduced the Fortuner GR-S or Gazoo Racing Sport in the country, with prices starting at Rs 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in a single, fully-loaded variant based on the diesel 4x4 AT trim.

    Toyota Fortuner Left Front Three Quarter

    Compared to the regular variants, the Toyota Fortuner GR-S features blacked-out alloy wheels, dual-tone radiator grille, GR sports-tuned suspension, GR-spec instrument console, GR-spec seats, GR-spec engine start-stop button, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

    Toyota Fortuner Left Rear Three Quarter

    A few other notable features of the Toyota Fortuner Gazoo Racing Sport variant include quad-LED headlamps, LED fog lights, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, ABS with EBD, VSC, TRC, BA, HAC, seven airbags, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered tail-gate, and drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport).

    Toyota Fortuner Dashboard

    Powering the Toyota Fortuner GR-S variant is a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine that produces 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Customers can choose from two colours including Attitude Black and White Pearl Crystal Shine.

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 31.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
