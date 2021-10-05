Volkswagen Vento Matt Edition launched in India at Rs 11.94 lakh

- Costs Rs 76,000 lower than the normal versions

- Offered solely with an automatic transmission

Volkswagen India has introduced a new special edition of the Vento mid-size sedan. Labelled as the Vento Matt Edition, the unique-coloured sedan is now available across all authorised showrooms in the country. The Vento Matt Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered exclusively with an automatic transmission. Interestingly, the Matt Edition is Rs 76,000 cheaper than the standard versions.

The Vento Matt can be had in either Highline or Highline Plus trims. The highlight of the car is the new Carbon Steel exterior hue. The ORVMs and the door handles are painted in gloss black shade that gives the Vento a stylish look. Besides this, the chrome elements on the front grille and the side moulding remain intact.

The German carmaker has not made any alterations to the interior and gets features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a rear parking camera, rear aircon vents, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic climate control.

Volkswagen has also introduced the Polo with a similar exterior matt finish, details of which can be read here.

The Vento Matt is powered by the familiar 1.0-litre TSI motor that mills out 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. The transmission on offer is a six-speed automatic transmission.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Volkswagen Vento Matt Edition (ex-showroom):

Vento Matt Edition Highline AT: Rs 11.94 lakh

Vento Matt Edition Highline Plus AT: Rs 13.34 lakh