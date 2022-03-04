Volkswagen India registers sale of 4,028 units in February 2022

- Volkswagen India recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 84 per cent

- The brand has witnessed its strongest performance in the last four years

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has registered a strong sales performance with a Y-o-Y growth of 84 per cent in February 2022. The company sold a total of 4,028 units last month. This result is attributed to the response received on the Taigun.

According to Volkswagen, the company has witnessed its strongest performance in the last four years. The brand expects these numbers to grow with the arrival of the Volkswagen Virtus. The spiritual successor to the Vento, the Virtus sedan will make its world debut on 8 March, 2022. To know more about the Virtus, click here.

Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The strong performance witnessed in February 2022 is a testament to the right product strategy developed for the Indian market. It is the love and endorsement by customers for Volkswagen products such as the Taigun that has driven this strong result. We are confident the soon-to-be unveiled Volkswagen Virtus will receive a similar appreciation and acceptance from our customers. As brand Volkswagen, it is our constant endeavour to provide the aspirational Indian customers world-class German-engineered products, an affordable ownership experience and to be accessible through our wide network and mobility solution offerings. With the Volkswagen Virtus, the brand is set to invigorate the premium mid-size sedan segment.”