Mercedes-Benz A-Class facelift in works with subtle changes

- Gets minor design tweaks

- Could also benefit from added features and equipment

It’s been three years already since the third-gen Mercedes-Benz A-Class was introduced. So the German carmaker has gone back to the drawing boards for a mid-life update to their high-selling hatchback. Meanwhile, in India, we could expect similar changes to its sedan counterpart – the A-Class Limousine.

Concealment both fore and aft hints at very subtle changes to the hatchback. These changes are most likely to be restricted to headlamp and taillamp lighting signatures. But look closely and there are a few changes seen on the grille – where there might be newer sensors for additional driver aids and safety features.

At the back, we could expect a slightly sleeker taillamp shape in line with the new family design. Apart from that, there’s a restyled diffuser seen below that might be part of the update or something that might be offered in a limited edition model. There might be some changes to the cabin as well. But the powertrain choices are expected to be carried over without any changes.

The mid-life update for the Mercedes-Benz A-Class should keep it fresh amongst the growing rivals for the next three-four years. Meanwhile, its EQ version is also on the horizon, but it won’t be called EQA as is Mercedes’ tradition.